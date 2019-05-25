2019 Coca-Cola 600 Vegas picks and NASCAR predictions: Fade Martin Truex, back Clint Bowyer at Charlotte

The longest race of the NASCAR season takes place on Sunday night as one of the sport's top traditions, the 2019 Coca-Cola 600, races under the lights from Charlotte Motor Speedway at 6 p.m. ET. Part of the Memorial Day weekend since 1960, the Coca-Cola 600 has produced different winners the last seven years. Kyle Busch, the defending champion and a three-time Cup Series winner this year, is the 3-1 favorite in the latest 2019 NASCAR at Charlotte odds. Kevin Harvick, who has yet to win this season but has as many top-five finishes as anyone, is at 5-1, with Martin Truex at 6-1 and Brad Keselowski at 7-1. Chase Elliott and series points leader Joey Logano are each fetching 8-1 Coca-Cola 600 odds. You'll want to see the latest NASCAR predictions from handicapper Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before making your own 2019 Coca-Cola 600 picks.

Those who have wagered $100 on Roberts' picks for each of the 17 NASCAR races in 2019 are already up $2,000. It started with the very first race, as Roberts went with Jimmie Johnson as a hefty 25-1 longshot at the Advance Auto Parts Clash. The result: Johnson survived a huge crash and went on to win as Roberts' followers raked it in. At the TicketGuardian 500 in Phoenix in March, Roberts nailed Busch at 4-1 odds over the heavily favored Harvick, and at Dover he got Truex Jr. at 8-1 odds. Truex won the race despite starting at the back of the field.

Roberts' top 20 leaderboard has been on top of it, too. For the TicketGuardian 500, he nailed an eye-popping eight of the top 10. At the Auto Club 400, he predicted nine of the top 10.

Roberts entered the 2019 NASCAR season after finishing big-time in the black in 2018. Those who wagered $100 on each of his picks last year have $1,750 in profit to show for it. His biggest wins came when he went against the grain, taking Keselowski at 12-1 to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas in the opening race of the NASCAR playoffs and going with Logano, also 12-1, to take the First Data 500 at Martinsville. He also nailed four of Harvick's nine series victories and three of Busch's nine wins. Anyone who's following his picks is up huge year after year.

Now Roberts has analyzed the 2019 Coca-Cola 600 field at Charlotte Motor Speedway. You can see them at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Roberts is not high on Truex, one of the top drivers on the board at 6-1 NASCAR at Charlotte odds 2019. In fact, he says Truex doesn't even crack the top 10.

Truex has won two of his last five races at Charlotte, but his success on tracks this season has veered in other directions with the new car packages being used. "He's been the best driver on 1.5-mile tracks the last four seasons, but only has one top-five on them this season," Roberts told SportsLine. "His two wins this season came with the 750 horsepower engine on smaller tracks, not the 550-hp package being used Sunday."

Another surprise: Roberts is high on Clint Bowyer, a 14-1 long shot. Bowyer's success has been fleeting at Charlotte -- he hasn't won there since 2012, which was also the last time he finished in the top five at this venue. But he's been close at similar tracks this year and has been the top Stewart-Haas Racing car here.

"He's been in the top five in three of the four races on 1.5-mile tracks and was racing for the win late at Texas but finished second," Roberts said. "He'll be very fast this weekend and offers plenty of value."

Roberts is also high on a long shot who is due for a Coca-Cola 600 victory. He's only sharing who to back, as well as his entire projected leaderboard, at SportsLine.

So which driver brings home the checkered flag at Charlotte? And which long-shot is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard for the 2019 Coca-Cola 600 from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.