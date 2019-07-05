2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy NASCAR picks

The 2019 NASCAR season continues on Saturday with the second race of the year at the iconic Daytona International Speedway. This time, they'll be racing under the lights, with the green flag dropping on the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at 7:30 p.m. ET. It's one of the most competitive events of the season and there will be hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line in NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. There will be eight past winners in the 2019 NASCAR at Daytona lineup this week. That includes Kyle Busch, who is second in points and has four wins on the season, and Brad Keselowski, who is third and has won three times. They're two of the most expensive options available for NASCAR DFS lineups on Saturday, but you'll have to find value deeper in the driver pool to afford the big names. So before you make your NASCAR DFS picks, be sure to see what SportsLine's resident DFS millionaire, Mike McClure, has to say.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections in several sports recently, including producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed huge.

At the Toyota/Save Mart 350, McClure rostered Truex and Busch in his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups. The result: Truex captured victory at Sonoma and Busch finished in second, and anybody who rostered them was well their way to a profitable day. Now he's turned his attention to Saturday's NASCAR at Daytona race and locked in his optimal lineups.

For the Coke Zero Sugar 400, we can tell you McClure is banking on Alex Bowman at $10,000 on FanDuel and $8,600 on DraftKings. The 26-year-old has followed up a solid 2018 season where he finished 16th in the points standings with a breakout run in 2019.

Bowman finished second in three consecutive races at Talladega, Dover and Kansas earlier in the season, and then finally got over the hump with his first career win last week in Chicago. He has five top-10 finishes in his last eight starts, has led at least seven laps in all five races in which he made the top 10, and hasn't finished worse than 15th in his last eight starts. He's a high-floor, high-ceiling driver.

McClure is also rostering Joey Logano ($14,000 on FanDuel, $10,200 on DraftKings), who leads the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup standings. Logano has won twice this year, finished inside the top five on nine occasions and earned a dozen top-10 finishes in 2019.

He's also led laps in 11 of his 17 starts this season, which has helped him rack up even more points for NASCAR DFS backers. Logano has a strong history at Daytona, winning the Daytona 500 in 2015 and racking up three top-five finishes in the night race during his career.

McClure is also targeting a value driver with a strong track record at Daytona. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in your NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

