2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Vegas picks and NASCAR predictions: Fade Kyle Busch, back Alex Bowman at Daytona

For the final time, the NASCAR Cup circuit visits its flagship track on the biggest holiday of the summer season. The 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400, the longtime Fourth of July week tradition formerly known as the Firecracker 400, ends a 40-year run as the second Daytona race moves to August starting in 2020. The green flag drops at 7:30 p.m. ET for under-the-lights racing from Daytona International Speedway. Only five drivers have won the Daytona 500 and then gone on to win this race the same year. Denny Hamlin will look to buck the trend, having won this season's Daytona 500 in February. With new engine packages in place for 2019, Saturday's race has nine drivers at 14-1 or lower 2019 NASCAR at Daytona odds. The latest from Vegas has Joey Logano, the NASCAR Cup points leader, and Brad Keselowski, the 2016 winner of this race, leading the field at 8-1 Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds. Four more drivers are right behind them at 10-1, including Kyle Busch, who is No. 2 in the NASCAR Cup standings and tied for most victories with four.

One shocker: Roberts is fading Kyle Busch, who's second in the Cup points standings, tied for most victories with four, and one of the top Vegas favorites on Saturday. In fact, Roberts says Busch doesn't even crack the top 10.

"Busch led three times for four laps at Talladega, a similar track, but seemed to get left in the dust against the Chevys teaming against him. His 10th place finish was the best among Toyota drivers," Roberts told SportsLine. "He was runner-up in the Daytona 500 and his lone win there came in the 2008 July race."

Another surprise: Roberts is all over Alex Bowman, a long shot at 18-1 NASCAR at Daytona odds. Bowman is coming off an impressive victory last week at Chicagoland Speedway as a 30-1 underdog. Even though his NASCAR odds to win this week have fallen, Roberts believes there's still strong value in Bowman, a real contender to win back-to-back races.

"He looked amazing at Talladega and finished second. He was up front all race long, finishing second in the first two stages," Roberts told SportsLine. "Chevrolet has something cooking with this package that had six of the top eight finishers at Talladega. Bowman is legit." In April and May, Bowman had a streak of finishing in the top 10 in six straight races, leading laps in all but one of them.

