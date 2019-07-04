2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Vegas picks and NASCAR predictions: Fade Kyle Busch, back Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at Daytona

The NASCAR Cup Series hits Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night for the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400. The green flag drops on the 2.5-mile track at 7:30 p.m. ET. Drivers have ample experience at this track, most notably at the 2019 Daytona 500. That spells good news for Joe Gibbs Racing, as its three Toyota drivers finished 1-2-3 at that race. Denny Hamlin, the 2019 Daytona 500 winner, and teammate Kyle Busch, who finished second, are each at 10-1 NASCAR at Daytona odds, but they're not the favorites. That distinction goes to Penske teammates. Joey Logano, who finished fourth at Daytona and leads the NASCAR standings, is listed at 8-1 Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds, as is teammate Brad Keselowski. A whopping 13 drivers in the 2019 NASCAR at Daytona lineup are at 18-1 or lower, including Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick. You'll want to see the latest NASCAR predictions from handicapper Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before making your own 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 picks.

Those who have wagered $100 on Roberts' picks for each of the 22 NASCAR races in 2019 are already up $1,500. It started with the very first race, as Roberts went with Jimmie Johnson as a hefty 25-1 longshot at the season-opening Advance Auto Parts Clash. The result: Johnson survived a huge crash and went on to win the rain-shortened race as Roberts' followers raked it in. At the TicketGuardian 500, Roberts nailed Busch at 4-1 odds over the heavily favored Harvick, and at Dover he got Truex at 8-1 odds. Truex won the race despite starting at the back of the field.

Roberts' top 20 NASCAR leaderboard has been on top of it, too. For the TicketGuardian 500 he nailed an eye-popping eight of the top 10. At the Auto Club 400, he got nine of the top 10 correct.

Roberts entered the 2019 NASCAR season after finishing big-time in the black in 2018, with $1,750 in profit for $100 players. His biggest wins came when he went against the grain, taking Keselowski at 12-1 to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas in the opening race of the NASCAR playoffs and going with Logano, also 12-1, to take the First Data 500 at Martinsville. He also nailed four of Harvick's nine series victories and three of Busch's nine wins. Anyone who's following his picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed Saturday's 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 field at Daytona. His winning pick and leaderboard are available exclusively at SportsLine.

One shocker: Roberts is fading Kyle Busch, who's second in the Cup points standings, tied for most victories with four, and one of the top Vegas favorites on Saturday. In fact, Roberts says Busch doesn't even crack the top 10.

"Busch led three times for four laps at Talladega, a similar track, but seemed to get left in the dust against the Chevys teaming against him. His 10th place finish was the best among Toyota drivers," Roberts told SportsLine. "He was runner-up in the Daytona 500 and his lone win there came in the 2008 July race."

Another surprise: Roberts is all over Ricky Stenhouse Jr., a long shot at 18-1 NASCAR at Daytona odds. Stenhouse has two career NASCAR Cup victories, but they were at Daytona and Talladega.

"Stenhouse gets the draft and is super-aggressive, which has at times irritated some of the other drivers to the point where they don't want anything to do with him. But he still somehow finds his way up front," Roberts said. "At Talladega, he found his way to the front three times to lead 10 laps. He'll be near the front again at Daytona."

For the win, Roberts is high on a huge longshot who has run well at tracks similar to Daytona International Speedway. He's also high on an underdog with astronomical odds to make a strong run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big.



Which driver brings home the checkered flag at Daytona? And which long shots are must-backs? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard for the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.