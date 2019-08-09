2019 Consumers Energy 400 picks, NASCAR predictions: Fade Martin Truex Jr., back Joey Logano at Michigan

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the two-mile track of Michigan International Speedway on Sunday with the 2019 Consumers Energy 400 at 3 p.m. ET. Michigan International consistently puts up the fastest times in NASCAR. It's the second race of the season at the fastest track on the NASCAR circuit -- at the June stop at this track, Joey Logano dominated, winning the pole in qualifying before leading 163 laps for the victory. The NASCAR at Michigan odds for Sunday has a strong group of five drivers atop the board, including co-favorites at 5-1 odds -- series points leader Kyle Busch, who finished fifth at Michigan in June, Martin Truex Jr., who took third at that race, and Kevin Harvick. After that group is a duo at 6-1 odds, including Logano and local favorite Brad Keselowski. With so many additional drivers at double-digit odds with a real chance to win, you'll want to see the latest NASCAR predictions from handicapper Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before entering any 2019 Consumers Energy 400 picks of your own.

Those who have wagered $100 on Roberts' picks for each of the 25 NASCAR races in 2019 are already up $1,100. In fact, those who put down $50 on Roberts' top-four leaderboard picks are up $1,800 on the year, buoyed by Alex Bowman's big win at Chicago at 30-1 odds -- Roberts had the huge underdog in his top four. He hit with Denny Hamlin at 10-1 odds at Pocono two weeks ago.

Roberts got 2019 off to a blazing start with Jimmie Johnson as a hefty 25-1 long shot at the Advance Auto Parts Clash. The result: Johnson survived a huge crash and went on to win the rain-shortened race as Roberts' followers raked it in. At the TicketGuardian 500, Roberts nailed Busch at 4-1 odds over the heavily favored Harvick, and at Dover he hit Truex Jr. at 8-1. Truex won the race despite starting at the back of the field.

Roberts' top 20 leaderboard has been on top of it, too. At the TicketGuardian 500, he nailed an eye-popping eight of the top 10. At the Auto Club 400, he got nine of the top 10 correct.

Roberts entered the 2019 NASCAR season after finishing big-time in the black in 2018, with $1,750 in profit for $100 players. His biggest wins came when he went against the grain, taking Brad Keselowski at 12-1 to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas in the opening race of the NASCAR playoffs and going with Joey Logano, also 12-1, to take the First Data 500 at Martinsville. He also nailed four of Harvick's nine series victories and three of Busch's nine wins. Anyone who's following his picks is up huge year after year.

Now Roberts has analyzed Sunday's 2019 Consumers Energy 400 lineup. His winning pick and leaderboard are available at SportsLine.

One shocker: We can tell you that Roberts is fading Truex, one of the three favorites at 5-1 NASCAR at Michigan odds. Truex has four victories this year and took third on the track in June. But after winning four times in 10 races, he's been blanked in seven straight and has never won here. Roberts barely has Truex in the top 10 of his leaderboard.

"It's surprising he doesn't have any wins at Michigan. He's led laps there in five of his last seven starts," Roberts told SportsLine. "There are other drivers I like more at much-better odds."

We can also tell you Roberts is particularly high on Logano, one of five contenders at 6-1 or lower odds. Logano won the race at Michigan in June and has taken three of the last 12 races at the speedway. Roberts says he should once again be near the front at the end with a chance to win.

"This is the home track for Team Penske and in his 13 races driving there for Penske, he's got 12 top-10 finishes," Roberts added. "That is amazing stuff and he's definitely a driver you don't want to bet against in driver match-ups."

But for the win, Roberts is eying a dark horse with double-digit odds who has run well at this track and has raced strong using the car package in play. He's trending upward and Roberts says Sunday could be his day. Anyone who backs this driver could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Consumers Energy 400? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected NASCAR at Michigan leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.