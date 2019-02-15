2019 Daytona 500 DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy NASCAR picks

The 2019 Daytona 500 kicks off the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET at the world-famous Daytona International Speedway in Florida. It's the 61st running of The Great American Race and many of the sport's most iconic moments have come from this enormous event. So it's only fitting that there is over $1 million in prizes available for NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. Fresh off wins in the Gander RV Daytona Duels, Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano are in Row 2 behind front-row qualifiers William Byron and Alex Bowman. They'll all be popular options for NASCAR DFS lineups Sunday. But before you set your rosters, be sure to check out the NASCAR DFS picks, lineups and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure first.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He has crushed his DFS selections in several sports recently, including producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed huge.

He was all over his NASCAR picks for Thursday's Gander RV Daytona Duels, locking Kevin Harvick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. into his lineup for Duel No. 1 and Joey Logano and Clint Bowyer in for Duel No. 2. The result? Harvick and Stenhouse went No. 1 and No. 2 in their race and Logano and Bowyer went No. 1 and No. 2 in theirs and anyone who followed his advice was well on their way to a huge payout.

For the 2019 Daytona 500 on Sunday, we can tell you McClure likes Brad Keselowski at $12,200 on FanDuel and $10,600 on DraftKings.

The 2016 Coke Zero 400 champion has been caught up in a crash in each of his past four starts at the famed speedway. However, he also has a history of finding ways to get his car toward the front of the pack, leading a lap in 10 of his 19 career starts at the track.

Keselowski is also riding the momentum from an extremely strong finish to the 2018 season. He had seven top-five finishes in the second half of the season and won three straight races at Darlington, Indianapolis and Las Vegas late in the season. Expect him to stay hot at the Daytona 500 and provide a strong finish for your NASCAR DFS team.

McClure is also targeting Kevin Harvick at $11,500 on FanDuel and $10,200 on DraftKings. Harvick has two career wins at Daytona International Speedway.

Harvick has a long history at Daytona, taking over the famed GM Goodwrench Chevrolet after the tragic death of Dale Earnhardt Sr. at the 2001 Daytona 500. Harvick led two laps in his first spin at Daytona in the Pepsi 400 later that same year and went on to win the 2007 Daytona 500 and the 2010 Coke Zero 400.

For his career, Harvick has 14 top 10 finishes in 35 career starts at Daytona and he has led at least one lap in four of the past five races, so we know he has the speed to get to the front. If he can avoid the big one, he'll have a great chance of turning in a strong finish at the 2019 Daytona 500.

McClure is also targeting a value driver who has a strong track record at Daytona. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NASCAR DFS tournament lineup for the Daytona 500? And which driver is in prime position to return huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash big on NASCAR.