2019 Daytona 500: Live stream, TV channel, odds, qualifying results, picks, daily fantasy lineup

The 61st Daytona 500 -- and the start of NASCAR's 2019 season -- is underway. The Great American Race began with William Byron and Alex Bowman, his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, in the front row.

Byron, 21, will seek to become the first driver in nearly 20 years to win The Great American Race from the pole position. And while Dale Jarrett was the last to do it in 2000, it was exactly 20 years ago that Jeff Gordon won both the Daytona 500 pole and race in the same No. 24 car for the same team.

Byron is listed at 40-to-1 to take the checkered flag, the same odds Austin Dillon had when he won the race last year. This time around, Dillon comes in at 30-to-1, although it should be noted that he opened at 40-to-1 before an adjustment after the Gander RV Duels. Those same duels helped determine the rest of the starting lineup, which you'll find below. You'll also find viewing information for the race.

How to watch the 2019 Daytona Daytona 500

Date : Sunday, Feb. 17

: Sunday, Feb. 17 Start time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV : FOX

: FOX Streaming : fuboTV, FOX Sports Go

: fuboTV, FOX Sports Go Radio: MRN, SiriusXM, NASCAR Radio

MRN, SiriusXM, NASCAR Radio Location: Daytona International Speedway -- Daytona Beach, Florida

2019 Daytona 500 starting lineup

William Byron Alex Bowman Kevin Harvick Joey Logano Rickey Stenhouse Jr. Clint Bowyer Paul Menard Aric Almirola Matt DiBenedetto Denny Hamlin Martin Truex Jr. Kurt Busch Bubba Wallace Ryan Blaney Chris Buescher Jamie McMurray Jimmie Johnson Chase Elliott Ryan Newman Austin Dillon Ryan Preece Ty Dillon Daniel Suarez David Ragan Parker Kligerman Kyle Larson Landon Cassill Erik Jones Daniel Hermic Brendan Gaughan Kyle Busch Corey LaJoie Matt Tifft Michael McDowell Brad Keselowski Ross Chastain Cody Ware BJ McLeod Tyler Reddick Casey Mears

Looking into the odds a bit more, three Fords are co-favorites to take the checkered flag. Former Daytona 500 winners and 2019 Duel winners Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano are at 8-to-1 alongside 2012 Cup series champion Brad Keselowski. Unlike his counterparts, Keselowski has never won The Great American Race, but has won at the track before.

One thing to note about the Daytona 500 is that the field can pile up at any moment, so leading the most laps isn't always a good thing. Just ask Ryan Blaney -- who comes in at 12-to-1 this year -- about his race last time out. Blaney led 118 laps last year, which was the most since Davey Allison won the race with 127 laps led in 1992, however he wound up finishing seventh. Another driver to watch for this weekend, Denny Hamlin at 10-to-1, has only won the Daytona 500 once despite leading all active drivers with 267 laps out front.

Here's a look at complete odds to win the Daytona 500, per SuperBook USA.

Kevin Harvick 8/1

Brad Keselowski 8/1

Joey Logano 8/1

Clint Bowyer 10/1

Denny Hamlin 10/1

Aric Almirola 12/1

Chase Elliott 12/1

Ryan Blaney 12/1

Kyle Busch 16/1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr 16/1

Kurt Busch 18/1

Martin Truex Jr. 18/1

Jimmie Johnson 20/1

Daniel Suarez 25/1

Paul Menard 25/1

Alex Bowman 30/1

Erik Jones 30/1

Austin Dillon 30/1

Ryan Newman 30/1

Kyle Larson 40/1

William Byron 40/1

Daniel Hemric 60/1

Bubba Wallace 60/1

Ryan Preece 80/1

Chris Buescher 80/1

Matt DiBenedetto 80/1

Michael McDowell 80/1

Ty Dillon 100/1

David Ragan 100/1

SuperBook USA is also offering prop bets for the Daytona 500 based on over/under finishing position for top drivers. Keselowski and Harvick are set at 9.5, Hamlin is at 10.5, Blaney and Bowyer are at 12.5 while Elliott, Stenhouse, Johnson and Truex over/unders are set at 15.5. Last year's 500 champ, Dillon, sits at 16.5, while the winner of the July race, Erik Jones is at 17.5. You can also bet on the cautions over/under which has been set at 8.

Our Pick: Ryan Blaney

We noted Blaney's run last year, leading 118 laps en route to a top-10 finish. What we didn't note was that he was the runner-up in the previous Daytona 500. The point being, Blaney has experience being towards the front of the field at the end of the race. What we've learned about winning Daytona in the past is a driver needs to have a strong car -- which Blaney has -- and that driver needs to know how to handle himself at the end of the race.

Not only has Blaney been in position to win the race before -- as he told us -- he's learned from his mistakes, watched the film and is determined to make it happen this time around. Let's also not forget he won last year's Duel, so when put in position to win the race, he's made the right decision before.

Not interested in betting the race straight up? DraftKings is offering a $750,000 contest for interested players. Below is our recommended lineup in DraftKings.

Brad Keselowski - $10,600

Kyle Busch - $9,600

Ryan Blaney - $9,000

Erik Jones - $8,200

Ryan Preece - $6,500

Michael McDowell - $5,900

