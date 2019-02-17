2019 Daytona 500: Live updates, results, highlights and more from NASCAR's biggest race

The 2019 Daytona 500 is finally here. Drivers will look to cement their place in NASCAR history one year after Austin Dillon took the checkered flag in Dale Earnhardt's No. 3 as a 40-to-1 longshot. This year, Dillon is 30-to-1 to win The Great American Race, and he is well behind the favorites: NASCAR champions Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano at 8-to-1.

Chase Elliott has 12-to-1 odds while his teammate William Byron has 40-to-1 odds despite starting on the pole. Chase's father, Bill Elliott, was actually the last Daytona 500 pole winner to finish in the top five when he did so back in 2001. Dale Jarrett was the last to win the race from the pole position in 2000 and Jeff Gordon did it 20 years ago in the same No. 24 that Byron will be driving.

Twenty-year anniversaries have a way of impacting Daytona 500 winners. As some may recall last year, Dillon was handed a lucky penny by a fan before going on to win the race. The same thing happened to Dale Earnhardt, in the same car in 1998. So perhaps the stars could align for the 21-year-old Byron today.

How to watch the 2019 Daytona Daytona 500

Date : Sunday, Feb. 17

: Sunday, Feb. 17 Start time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV : FOX

: FOX Streaming : fuboTV, FOX Sports Go

: fuboTV, FOX Sports Go Radio: MRN, SiriusXM, NASCAR Radio

MRN, SiriusXM, NASCAR Radio Location: Daytona International Speedway -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Can't watch the race? Or looking for some extra insight? Follow along with our live blog for up-to-the-minute highlights and analysis.

2019 Daytona 500 live updates