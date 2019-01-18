2019 Daytona 500 odds: Favorites, value plays for NASCAR's Super Bowl

The 2019 NASCAR season is closing in and it all kicks off with the 61st running of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 17 (available streaming on fuboTV). Last year, fans saw Austin Dillon take the checkered flag in Dale Earnhardt's No. 3 after a battle with Aric Almirola in the final laps.

Dillon was a 40/1 underdog, meaning a $100 wager would have net $4,000. This year, the defending winner of The Great American Race is listed at 28/1 according to Betonline.ag. Brad Keselowski, one of the strongest drivers on superspeedways, is the Vegas favorite at 8/1 followed by defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick.

Here's a look at the full odds to win the Daytona 500.

Brad Keselowski 8/1

Kevin Harvick 9/1

Joey Logano 9/1

Aric Almirola 12/1

Clint Bowyer 12/1

Chase Elliott 12/1

Denny Hamlin 12/1

Ryan Blaney 14/1

Kurt Busch 14/1

Kyle Busch 14/1

Martin Truex Jr. 14/1

Daniel Suarez 20/1

Jimmie Johnson 22/1

Erik Jones 22/1

Alex Bowman 25/1

Austin Dillon 28/1

Kyle Larson 28/1

William Byron 40/1

Paul Menard 40/1

Daniel Hemric 50/1

Bubba Wallace 50/1

Michael McDowell 66/1

Ryan Preece 66/1

Chris Buescher 100/1

Ty Dillon 100/1

David Ragan 100/1

Matt DiBenedetto 200/1

While the Daytona 500 can be hard to predict, you can always find value like Dillon's last year. For example, Erik Jones won the July race at Daytona and is listed at 22/1. Alex Bowman won the pole for last year's season opener and is listed at 25/1. His Hendrick Motorsports teammate, William Byron, is a strong superspeedway racer but was caught in wrecks as a rookie. Finally, let's not forget Bubba Wallace at 50/1, who finished the race second last year and stole the hearts of NASCAR fans with his emotional postrace interview.

