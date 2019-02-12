2019 Daytona 500 odds, props bets: NASCAR Cup Series champions Harvick, Keselowski, Logano among favorites

A look at the field for the 61st running of the Great American Race

Superbook USA has released odds for the 2019 Daytona 500 and three Ford drivers are listed as favorites. Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano -- all Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series champions -- are 8/1 to take the checkered flag on Sunday. 

William Byron is on the pole and sits at 40/1 alongside last year's Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon. The No. 3 driver was also 40/1 when he took the checkered flag ahead of Bubba Wallace last season. Wallace is 80/1 to win this year. 

Here's a look at full odds to win The Great American race:

DRIVERODDS

Kevin Harvick

8/1

Brad Keselowski

8/1

Joey Logano

8/1

Clint Bowyer

10/1

Aric Almirola

12/1

Denny Hamlin

12/1

Chase Elliott

12/1

Ryan Blaney

12/1

Kyle Busch

14/1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

14/1

Kurt Busch

14/1

Martin Truex Jr.

14/1

Daniel Suarez

20/1

Alex Bowman

25/1

Erik Jones

25/1

Jimmie Johnson

25/1

Austin Dillon

40/1

Paul Menard

40/1

William Byron

40/1

Ryan Newman

50/1

Daniel Hemric

50/1

Bubba Wallace

80/1

Ryan Preece

100/1

Chris Buescher

100/1

Ty Dillon

100/1

David Ragan

100/1

Michael McDowell

200/1

Matt DiBenedetto

200/1

As for prop bets, SuperBook USA has delivered six group matchups to wager on. Bettors will pick one of four drivers in a given group, and if their driver finishes the highest, their bet will cash. Interested wagerers can also parlay these picks for a huge return. 

Here's a look at the groups:

Group A

  • Kevin Harvick +250
  • Brad Keselowski +250
  • Joey Logano +250
  • Clint Bowyer +260

Group B

  • Aric Almirola +240
  • Denny Hamlin +250
  • Chase Elliott +250
  • Ryan Blaney +270

Group C

  • Daniel Suarez +265
  • Kyle Busch +250
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +250
  • Kurt Busch +255

Group D

  • Martin Truex Jr. +225
  • Alex Bowman +260
  • Erik Jones +265
  • Jimmie Johnson +265

Group E

  • Kyle Larson +245
  • Austin Dillon +260
  • Paul Menard +245
  • William Byron +260

Group F

  • Daniel Hemric +210
  • Ryan Preece +260
  • Bubba Wallace +270
  • Chris Buescher +280

