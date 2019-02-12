2019 Daytona 500 odds, props bets: NASCAR Cup Series champions Harvick, Keselowski, Logano among favorites

Superbook USA has released odds for the 2019 Daytona 500 and three Ford drivers are listed as favorites. Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano -- all Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series champions -- are 8/1 to take the checkered flag on Sunday.

William Byron is on the pole and sits at 40/1 alongside last year's Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon. The No. 3 driver was also 40/1 when he took the checkered flag ahead of Bubba Wallace last season. Wallace is 80/1 to win this year.

Here's a look at full odds to win The Great American race:

DRIVER ODDS Kevin Harvick 8/1 Brad Keselowski 8/1 Joey Logano 8/1 Clint Bowyer 10/1 Aric Almirola 12/1 Denny Hamlin 12/1 Chase Elliott 12/1 Ryan Blaney 12/1 Kyle Busch 14/1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 14/1 Kurt Busch 14/1 Martin Truex Jr. 14/1 Daniel Suarez 20/1 Alex Bowman 25/1 Erik Jones 25/1 Jimmie Johnson 25/1 Austin Dillon 40/1 Paul Menard 40/1 William Byron 40/1 Ryan Newman 50/1 Daniel Hemric 50/1 Bubba Wallace 80/1 Ryan Preece 100/1 Chris Buescher 100/1 Ty Dillon 100/1 David Ragan 100/1 Michael McDowell 200/1 Matt DiBenedetto 200/1

As for prop bets, SuperBook USA has delivered six group matchups to wager on. Bettors will pick one of four drivers in a given group, and if their driver finishes the highest, their bet will cash. Interested wagerers can also parlay these picks for a huge return.

Here's a look at the groups:

Group A

Kevin Harvick +250

Brad Keselowski +250

Joey Logano +250

Clint Bowyer +260

Group B

Aric Almirola +240

Denny Hamlin +250

Chase Elliott +250

Ryan Blaney +270

Group C

Daniel Suarez +265

Kyle Busch +250

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +250

Kurt Busch +255

Group D

Martin Truex Jr. +225

Alex Bowman +260

Erik Jones +265

Jimmie Johnson +265

Group E

Kyle Larson +245

Austin Dillon +260

Paul Menard +245

William Byron +260

Group F

Daniel Hemric +210

Ryan Preece +260

Bubba Wallace +270

Chris Buescher +280

