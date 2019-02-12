2019 Daytona 500 odds, props bets: NASCAR Cup Series champions Harvick, Keselowski, Logano among favorites
A look at the field for the 61st running of the Great American Race
Superbook USA has released odds for the 2019 Daytona 500 and three Ford drivers are listed as favorites. Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano -- all Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series champions -- are 8/1 to take the checkered flag on Sunday.
William Byron is on the pole and sits at 40/1 alongside last year's Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon. The No. 3 driver was also 40/1 when he took the checkered flag ahead of Bubba Wallace last season. Wallace is 80/1 to win this year.
Here's a look at full odds to win The Great American race:
|DRIVER
|ODDS
Kevin Harvick
8/1
Brad Keselowski
8/1
Joey Logano
8/1
Clint Bowyer
10/1
Aric Almirola
12/1
Denny Hamlin
12/1
Chase Elliott
12/1
Ryan Blaney
12/1
Kyle Busch
14/1
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
14/1
Kurt Busch
14/1
Martin Truex Jr.
14/1
Daniel Suarez
20/1
Alex Bowman
25/1
Erik Jones
25/1
Jimmie Johnson
25/1
Austin Dillon
40/1
Paul Menard
40/1
William Byron
40/1
Ryan Newman
50/1
Daniel Hemric
50/1
Bubba Wallace
80/1
Ryan Preece
100/1
Chris Buescher
100/1
Ty Dillon
100/1
David Ragan
100/1
Michael McDowell
200/1
Matt DiBenedetto
200/1
As for prop bets, SuperBook USA has delivered six group matchups to wager on. Bettors will pick one of four drivers in a given group, and if their driver finishes the highest, their bet will cash. Interested wagerers can also parlay these picks for a huge return.
Here's a look at the groups:
Group A
- Kevin Harvick +250
- Brad Keselowski +250
- Joey Logano +250
- Clint Bowyer +260
Group B
- Aric Almirola +240
- Denny Hamlin +250
- Chase Elliott +250
- Ryan Blaney +270
Group C
- Daniel Suarez +265
- Kyle Busch +250
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +250
- Kurt Busch +255
Group D
- Martin Truex Jr. +225
- Alex Bowman +260
- Erik Jones +265
- Jimmie Johnson +265
Group E
- Kyle Larson +245
- Austin Dillon +260
- Paul Menard +245
- William Byron +260
Group F
- Daniel Hemric +210
- Ryan Preece +260
- Bubba Wallace +270
- Chris Buescher +280
So who wins the 2019 Daytona 500? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest 2019 Daytona 500 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the full projected Daytona 500 leaderboard from the model that crushed its NASCAR picks last year.
-
NASCAR DFS: Daytona Duels
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
2019 Daytona 500 Vegas expert picks
Micah Roberts pioneered wagering on NASCAR races and just locked in his 2019 Daytona 500 p...
-
2019 Daytona Duels Vegas expert picks
Micah Roberts pioneered wagering on NASCAR races and just locked in his 2019 Duels at Daytona...
-
Daytona 500 odds, best picks, 2019 sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 Daytona 500 race 10,000 times and has some surprising picks
-
2019 Duels at Daytona odds, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 Dayona Duels 10,000 times and has some surprising picks
-
William Byron wins pole for Daytona 500
It is the first career pole for the 21-year-old