2019 Daytona 500 pole qualifying: Time, TV channel, live stream, drivers

The 2019 NASCAR Cup Series season officially begins with Speedweeks on Sunday. Before the first race, the Advanced Auto Parts Clash, drivers will qualify for a spot on the front row in the Daytona 500.

Only the pole position and second-place starter will be determined on Sunday, with the rest of the field set next Thursday evening's Gander RV Duel Races. Alex Bowman is the reigning Daytona 500 pole winner, representing a Hendrick Motorsports contingent that has won four straight poles. Chase Elliott won back-to-back poles in 2016 and 2017.

While winning the pole has its perks, including qualifying for The Clash, a Cup Series driver hasn't won the Daytona 500 from first position in nearly 20 years. Dale Jarrett was the last to do it in 2000 after Jeff Gordon did it in 1999.

How to watch Daytona 500 front-row qualifying

Location: Daytona International Speedway

Date: Sunday, February 10th

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Past 10 Daytona 500 pole winners

2018: Alex Bowman



2017: Chase Elliott



2016: Chase Elliott



2015: Jeff Gordon



2014: Austin Dillon



2013: Danica Patrick*



2012: Carl Edwards*



2011: Dale Earnhardt Jr.*



2010: Mark Martin*



2009: Martin Truex Jr.



*- indicates driver is not entered into this year's race