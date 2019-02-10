2019 Daytona 500 qualifying results: William Byron wins pole for Hendrick Motorsports

William Byron ran the fastest time during front row qualifying on Sunday, securing pole position for the 2019 Daytona 500 on Feb. 17. It is the first career pole for the 21-year old in the NASCAR Cup Series and 700th for Chevrolet.

Starting on the front row alongside Byron for "The Great American Race" will be his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, and last year's pole-sitter, Alex Bowman. Fellow teammates Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott made it a clean sweep, posting the third and fourth fastest times, however, their starting positions will be determined by Thursday's duel races.

While winning the pole has its perks, including qualifying for next year's "The Clash," a Cup Series driver hasn't won the Daytona 500 from first position in nearly 20 years. And while Dale Jarrett was the last to do it in 2000, it was 20 years ago that Jeff Gordon won both the Daytona 500 pole and race in the same No. 24 car for the same team.

Byron's pole also marks the start of the Chad Knaus era on the No. 24 team. Knaus, of course, is known for commandeering Jimmie Johnson's No. 48 team to seven championships. Both Knaus and Johnson separated following the 2018 season with Kevin Meendering taking over on the No. 48 team.

If Byron were to take home the checkered flag at Daytona on Sunday, he'd become the second straight driver to do so at 40-to-1 odds. He has already proven he can win at the track, doing so in the Xfinity Series for car owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2017 before winning the championship in that series.

