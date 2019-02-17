2019 Daytona 500: Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman will be honorary starter, joins grand marshal J.J. Watt
Edelman is going to have book a timeshare in Florida
Julian Edelman is having himself a busy month. The Super Bowl MVP chronicled the day after the Patriots' championship win in Disney World with Tom Brady after winning Atlanta, and he's now returning to Florida to serve as the honorary starter for the 2019 Daytona 500 -- which you can stream via fuboTV (Try for free). Edelman also presented at the Grammy Awards, so it's been a busy month.
Edelman will join another NFL player on the list of dignitaries, alongside Texans lineman J.J. Watt, who will be serving as grand marshal.
Edelman had 10 catches for 141 yards in the Super Bowl, which the Patriots ultimately won 13-3. It was a stalemate for most of the games, but Edelman had some key plays to get the Patriots rolling when they needed it.
Edelman's appearance is an exciting part of the 500, which has a lot of other things to look forward to. For starters, the Ford Mustang is joining the fold, and the Chevrolet Camaro is getting a tune-up. When Edelman waves the green flag, he could be ushering a new era of young, successful stars.
"Julian Edelman is an incredible addition to the list of pre-race dignitaries for the Daytona 500," Chip Wile -- Daytona International Speedway president -- said per Pro Football Talk. "We're honored to have such a superb athlete, who recently won on NFL's biggest stage and was the Super Bowl MVP, wave the green flag for NASCAR's premier event."
