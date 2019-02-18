2019 Daytona 500: Three-time Super Bowl champ Joe Gibbs calls Denny Hamlin's victory 'the biggest win I've ever had'

Joe Gibbs has succeeded in a few pursuits. He's a three-time Super Bowl champion as the coach of the Washington Redskins, and before Sunday, he was a two-time winner at the Daytona 500 as the owner of Joe Gibbs Racing.

On Sunday, he won his third Daytona 500, as JGR's Denny Hamlin captured the checkered flag. Gibbs called the win "the most emotional and the biggest win I've ever had in my life in anything," per NBC Sports. While that may sound like hyperbole in the aftermath of a big win, there's good reason to believe Gibbs.

Hamlin was signed by Gibbs' son, J.D., who died five weeks ago after a long battle with a degenerative neurological disease.

"J.D. built our race team and was the guy that ran day-to-day operations for 27 years," Gibbs said Sunday, via NBC Sports. "... He went up to purchase some Late Model stuff from Denny and struck up a relationship with Denny, put him in a test, put him in a Truck, put him in an Xfinity car at Darlington and finally said we had to sign this guy. That started the relationship."

Joe Gibbs Racing didn't settle for first. Kyle Busch and Erik Jones -- also of Joe Gibbs Racing -- took second and third, completing an incredible triumvirate on the podium.

"It was just an unbelievable night, unbelievable crowd," Gibbs added, according to USA Today. "The whole thing was just a special memory for me, and it's one I'll never forget, and it's the most important night of my occupational life."