2019 Digital Ally 400 Vegas picks and NASCAR predictions: Fade Kyle Larson, back Denny Hamlin at Kansas

NASCAR at Kansas takes center stage this week with the 2019 Digital Ally 400 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. It's the fourth race this season on a 1.5-mile track and the fifth featuring the 550-horsepower race package. The last time NASCAR used this package was in Texas on March 31, a race that produced 26 lead changes among 13 drivers. Eight drivers have 2019 NASCAR at Kansas odds of 10-1 or better, including series points leader Kyle Busch, the 7-2 favorite. Martin Truex Jr., coming off last week's win at Dover, is at 6-1, while Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano are all at 7-1. You'll want to see the latest NASCAR predictions from handicapper Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before making your own 2019 Digital Ally 400 picks.

Those who have wagered $100 on Roberts' picks for each of the 14 NASCAR races in 2019 are already up $2,300. It started with the very first race, as Roberts went with Jimmie Johnson as a hefty 25-1 longshot at the season-opening Advance Auto Parts Clash. The result: Johnson survived a huge crash and went on to win the rain-shortened race as Roberts' followers raked it in. At the TicketGuardian 500 in Phoenix last month, Roberts nailed Busch at 4-1 odds over the heavily favored Harvick, and last week at Dover he nailed Truex at 8-1 odds. Truex won the race despite starting at the back of the field.

Roberts' top 20 leaderboard has been on top of it, too. For the TicketGuardian 500, he nailed an eye-popping eight of the top 10. At the Auto Club 400, he had nine of the top 10 correct. Anyone who's following his picks is up huge.

We can tell you that Roberts is very high on Denny Hamlin, a darkhorse at 20-1 NASCAR odds to win at Kansas. Hamlin has won on this track before and has as many top-five finishes as anyone this season. Roberts was impressed with the way Hamlin drove in the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas, a race he won at 25-1 odds.

"Hamlin offers the best value on the board based on what he did at Texas where he overcame two pit road penalties and kept charging until he moved to the front and then closed the race out," Roberts told SportsLine. "That was the last race using this package, so there's no reason to believe he won't be almost as good."

Another surprise: Roberts is not high on Kyle Larson, one of the top Vegas favorites for NASCAR at Kansas Speedway at 10-1. That's because Larson has not fared well with the car package being used in Kansas. In fact, Roberts says Larson doesn't even crack the top 10.

"He's going to win soon, but he's not a 10-1 caliber candidate to win right now," Roberts said. "I could take a small stab at 20-1, but no lower based on his relevant performances."

