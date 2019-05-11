2019 Digital Ally 400 Vegas picks and NASCAR predictions: Fade Ryan Blaney, back Denny Hamlin at Kansas

Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. have won twice in the last five races at Kansas Speedway. They'll each go for No. 3 when the green flag drops for the 2019 Digital Ally 400 on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. Harvick and Chase Elliott won the two NASCAR at Kansas races last year, while Truex took the regular season and playoff showdowns there in 2017. Now, the NASCAR Cup Series returns for its annual spring event with a whopping eight drivers at 10-1 or lower 2019 NASCAR at Kansas odds. Series points leader Kyle Busch, who has three wins already in 2019, is the favorite at 7-2. Truex, who not only won both races here two years ago, but is also coming off an impressive victory at Dover last weekend, is 6-1. Three drivers are listed at 7-1, including Harvick, who earned the 2019 NASCAR at Kansas pole. Predicting what happens at the 1.5-mile NASCAR at Kansas track can be difficult without a little expert help, so before making your own 2019 Digital Ally 400 picks, you'll want to see the latest NASCAR predictions from SportsLine's Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing.

Those who have wagered $100 on Roberts' picks for each of the 14 NASCAR races in 2019 are already up $2,300. It started with the very first race, as Roberts went with Jimmie Johnson as a hefty 25-1 longshot at the season-opening Advance Auto Parts Clash. The result: Johnson survived a huge crash and went on to win the rain-shortened race as Roberts' followers raked it in. At the TicketGuardian 500 in Phoenix last month, Roberts nailed Busch at 4-1 odds over the heavily favored Harvick, and last week at Dover he nailed Truex at 8-1 odds. Truex won the race despite starting at the back of the field.

Roberts' top 20 leaderboard has been on top of it, too. For the TicketGuardian 500, he nailed an eye-popping eight of the top 10. At the Auto Club 400, he had nine of the top 10 correct. Anyone who's following his picks is up huge.

Now Roberts has analyzed the entire 2019 NASCAR at Kansas grid for Saturday night's Digital Ally 400. You can see his picks only at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Roberts is very high on Denny Hamlin, a darkhorse at 20-1 NASCAR odds to win at Kansas. Hamlin has won on this track before and has as many top-five finishes as anyone this season. Roberts was impressed with the way Hamlin drove in the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas, a race he won at 25-1 odds.

"Hamlin offers the best value on the board based on what he did at Texas where he overcame two pit road penalties and kept charging until he moved to the front and then closed the race out," Roberts told SportsLine. "That was the last race using this package, so there's no reason to believe he won't be almost as good."

Another surprise: Roberts wants no part of Ryan Blaney, one of the top Vegas favorites for NASCAR at Kansas Speedway at 10-1. Blaney has finished in the top seven in five of his eight starts on this track, but he's been only third-best on his own racing team.

"Blaney hasn't been as good as his teammates Logano and Keselowski with this package, and his fifth place finish at Fontana was his only top-five using it," Roberts said. "His history is the reason for the low odds, but in 2019 -- a whole new ballgame -- I need at least 18-to-1 to bite." Blaney has been shut out of the top 10 in four of the last five races, including a disappointing 37th place run at Texas on the last day of March. There are far better values in the 2019 NASCAR at Kansas grid than the 10-1 premium Blaney is commanding.

Instead, Roberts is high on a driver who's had plenty of success at this track to win at Kansas on Saturday. His 2019 NASCAR at Kansas picks and projected leaderboard will surprise you, but anyone who backs this long shot could hit a massive payday.

So who wins the 2019 Digital Ally 400? And which long shots shock NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard for the 2019 Digital Ally 400, all from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.