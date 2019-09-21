2019 Federated Auto Parts 400 DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy NASCAR at Richmond picks

The 2019 NASCAR Playoffs continue Saturday night under the lights with the 2019 Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway at 7:30 p.m. ET, the second of three races in the Round of 16 for the NASCAR Cup points championship. The iconic D-shaped, three-quarter-mile oval promises exciting racing from green flag to checkered flag, as drivers both in the playoff picture and outside the top 16 will be fighting in every turn for every spot. April race winner Martin Truex Jr. leads the playoff race so far and is one of the favorites Saturday night, as is defending champion Kyle Busch and defending Cup champion Joey Logano. They will be three of the popular options for NASCAR DFS lineups Saturday. However, before you make your NASCAR DFS picks, be sure to listen to the optimal NASCAR at Richmond DFS strategy and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections in several sports recently, producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed huge.

At Las Vegas last week, McClure was all over Joey Logano. The result: Logano led a race-high 105 laps and was in the mix for the checkered flag all the way to the end. Anybody who rostered him was well their way to a strong day. Now, he's turned his attention to NASCAR at Richmond and locked in his optimal lineups.

For the 2019 Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond, we can tell you McClure is banking on Denny Hamlin at $13,200 on FanDuel and $10,600 on DraftKings. Hamlin is seventh in the points standings, and is tied for second this year with four race victories. The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran has 35 career Cup wins finished fifth in the Richmond spring race and has qualified for the playoffs 13 times – every season in which he did not miss multiple races.

McClure's optimal Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond DFS strategy also involves rostering Chase Elliott ($11,500 on FanDuel, $9,400 on DraftKings). Elliott is No. 6 in the current standings, and finished fourth last week in Las Vegas to earn valuable playoff points. The Hendrick Motorsports driver won at Talladega and Watkins Glen earlier this year, and is a threat to break out every weekend.

McClure is also targeting a value driver with a strong track record at Richmond. He's in prime position to make a huge run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

