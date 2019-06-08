2019 FireKeepers Casino 400 DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy NASCAR picks

The 2019 NASCAR season continues on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway with the 2019 FireKeepers Casino 400. It's the first of two races at Michigan this season and the two-mile track will provide some pulse-pounding action. Clint Bowyer won last year's race with Kevin Harvick finishing in second and Kurt and Kyle Busch finishing in third and fourth respectively. Kyle Busch enters the race coming off a win at Pocono last week. They'll all undoubtedly be popular picks in NASCAR DFS lineups this weekend with hundreds of thousands on the line in NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. But before you make your NASCAR DFS picks for the FireKeepers Casino 400, be sure to check out what SportsLine DFS pro Mike McClure has to say.

For the 2019 FireKeepers Casino 400, we can tell you McClure is banking on Joey Logano. The 29-year-old is coming off a championship last season and is second in the standings so far this year with seven top-five finishes so far through 14 starts.

Logano has a strong track record at Michigan with 14 top-10 finishes there in 20 career starts. That includes a pair of victories and 357 laps led at the track. Logano is a good bet to get to the front on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy includes targeting Bowyer, who has a win and 12 career top-10 finishes at Michigan. Bowyer only led eight laps in that race, but found his way to the front when it mattered most, and he has been running well recently.

Bowyer has finished inside the top five in two of his last three starts and has five top-five finishes on the season. He's also led laps in four of 14 starts this year, and if he can get to the front again on Sunday, it will only enhance his earning potential in NASCAR DFS.

