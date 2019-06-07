2019 FireKeepers Casino 400: Vegas picks and NASCAR predictions: Fade Kevin Harvick, back Kyle Larson at Michigan

It's a historic weekend at Michigan International Raceway, as the venerable racetrack hosts its 100th NASCAR Cup Series race, the 2019 FireKeepers Casino 400, with the green flag dropping at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. It's the 15th race of the NASCAR season and the first of two stops at Michigan. With one of the wider tracks in the circuit, the average speed of Michigan typically ranks among the fastest races of the year since a repaving in 2012. Kyle Larson has been a beneficiary of that -- he's won at Michigan three times in the last six races, though neither last year. Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer took the 2018 races. The latest NASCAR at Michigan odds have Kyle Busch, who won last week at the Pocono 400 and has one career win on this track, as the 3-1 favorite. Harvick, who won here last year but has yet to take a checkered flag in 2019, is at 5-1, and the red-hot Martin Truex Jr., who has won three of the last six Cup Series races, is 6-1. Brad Keselowski (8-1), Chase Elliott (10-1) and Joey Logano (10-1) aren't far behind in the 2019 FireKeepers Casino 400 odds. You'll want to see the latest NASCAR at Michigan predictions from handicapper Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before making your own 2019 FireKeepers Casino 400 picks.

Those who have wagered $100 on Roberts' picks for each of the 19 NASCAR races in 2019 are already up $1,800. It started with the very first race, as Roberts went with Jimmie Johnson as a hefty 25-1 longshot at the season-opening Advance Auto Parts Clash. The result: Johnson survived a huge crash and went on to win the rain-shortened race as Roberts' followers raked it in. At the TicketGuardian 500 in Phoenix in March, Roberts nailed Busch at 4-1 odds over the heavily favored Harvick, and at Dover he got Truex Jr. at 8-1 odds. Truex won the race despite starting at the back of the field.

Roberts' top 20 leaderboard has been on top of it, too. For the TicketGuardian 500 he nailed an eye-popping eight of the top 10. At the Auto Club 400, he got nine of the top 10 correct.

Roberts entered the 2019 NASCAR season after finishing big-time in the black in 2018. Those who wagered $100 on each of his picks last year have $1,750 in profit to show for it. His biggest wins came when he went against the grain, taking Keselowski at 12-1 to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas in the opening race of the NASCAR playoffs and going with Logano, also 12-1, to take the First Data 500 at Martinsville. He also nailed four of Harvick's nine series victories and three of Busch's nine wins. Anyone who's following his picks is up huge year after year.

Now Roberts has analyzed the 2019 FireKeepers Casino 400 field at Michigan International Raceway. Last year at Michigan he picked Harvick, who led the most laps en route to the win at 11-5 odds.

This year, we can tell you that Roberts is not backing Harvick, who has been competitive but has yet to taste victory in 2019. He finished second at this race last year and won the event at Michigan in August, but success remains fleeting with the new car packages.

"The entire Stewart-Haas Racing team doesn't have any wins in 2019 with any of the different packages run," Roberts told SportsLine. "Maybe this is his week to win, but I certainly want no part of him at 5-1 odds."

Roberts has Harvick finishing barely inside the top 10. There are better values out there worth backing.

Another surprise: Roberts believes Larson, at 14-1 odds, is a legitimate contender at the FireKeepers Casino 400 2019. Larson has just one top-five finish all year, but he's been ultra-close on several occasions, including last week at Pocono in which he won the first two stages before running into trouble to take 26th.

His recent near-misses and past success at Michigan make Larson a big draw.

"If there's any track that can get him better it's Michigan where he's won three of his five career races," Roberts added. "He's a big part of my betting portfolio this week."

For the win, Roberts is high on a big longshot with double-digit odds to win the FireKeepers Casino 400, unearthing critical reasons to choose him over the field. His top five and the entire leaderboard will shock many, but anyone who backs them could hit it with a massive payday.

So which drivers are must-backs in the 2019 FireKeepers Casino 400? And which driver takes the checkered flag at Michigan? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard for the 2019 FireKeepers Casino 400 from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.