2019 Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy NASCAR picks

The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season kicked off last week with a thrilling Daytona 500. Now, the circuit heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the 2019 Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Kevin Harvick won last year's race and will be among the most expensive options for NASCAR DFS lineups Sunday. With plenty of NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games scheduled to run on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings and over $1 million in prizes on the line, you'll definitely want to check out the optimal NASCAR DFS picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He has crushed his DFS picks in several sports recently, including producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed huge.

He was all over his NASCAR picks for last week's Daytona 500, locking Kyle Busch into his lineup for "The Great American Race." The result: Busch finished in second place behind teammate Denny Hamlin, and anyone who followed his advice was well on their way to a huge payout. Now, McClure has locked in his optimal QuikTrip 500 DFS lineups at SportsLine.

For the 2019 Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 on Sunday, we can tell you McClure is eyeing Parker Kligerman at $3,000 on FanDuel and $5,100 on DraftKings.

Kligerman showed impressive speed at the Daytona 500, clocking the two fastest laps and rising to as high as seventh place after starting 25th. He finished in 15th place, which is his best finish in 15 career starts on NASCAR's top circuit.

With Team USA as a sponsor, Kligerman is hoping to run 12 events this season, so his pricing makes him an attractive option Sunday as the Gaunt Brothers look to build a competitive racing team from scratch. Kligerman previously has a top-five finish at Atlanta under his belt in the truck series as well.

McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also involves rostering Kyle Busch at $13,500 on FanDuel and $10,500 on DraftKings. Busch has two career wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion came as close as ever to capturing the Daytona 500 during his incredible 51-win career. And last season, Busch won the pole at Atlanta and finished in seventh place, repeatedly proving he had one of the best 1.5-mile track setups in the business. He won at Charlotte, Texas and Chicago and finished second at Kansas and Las Vegas. Pencil him into your NASCAR DFS lineups Sunday at the 1.5-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway and expect him to spend plenty of time near the front of the 2019 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 leaderboard.

