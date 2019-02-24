2019 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500: Live updates, results, highlights and more from NASCAR's trip to Atlanta
Follow along for live updates from Sunday's race
One week after Denny Hamlin won his second career Daytona 500, NASCAR is back in action at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the 2019 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. Despite winning The Great American Race with 10-to-1 odds, Hamlin entered the race at 15-to-1, while last year's winner, Kevin Harvick, is the favorite at 4-to-1.
Aric Almirola won pole at 20-to-1 odds ahead of second-place starter Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who provides a value option at 100-to-1. Jimmie Johnson is 25-to-1, however he's atop the charts with the highest overall driver rating of 102.8 at the track, which is a few ticks above Harvick, who's at 99.4.
The race is streaming on fuboTV, and you can follow along below with our CBS Sports live blog for updates, highlights and analysis from the event.
