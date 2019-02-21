2019 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Vegas picks and NASCAR predictions: Fade Kyle Larson, back Chase Elliott at Atlanta

The post-Daytona portion of the NASCAR schedule gets underway with the 2019 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Atlanta Motor Speedway. It's the first of 11 races on a 1.5-mile oval, and with new engine packages and car rules, what happened at last Sunday's Daytona 500 last week might not carry over. The latest 2019 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 odds list Kevin Harvick as the 4-1 favorite, with Kyle Busch and Joey Logano each at 6-1 and Kyle Larson and Brad Keselowski at 8-1. With so much hype leading up to NASCAR at Atlanta, you'll want to see the current NASCAR predictions from legendary Vegas bookmaker and handicapper Micah Roberts before making your own 2019 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 picks.

Roberts pioneered wagering on NASCAR races and went with Jimmie Johnson as a hefty 25-1 long shot at the season-opening Advance Auto Parts Clash. The result: Johnson survived a huge crash and went on to win the rain-shortened race as Roberts' followers raked it in. He entered the 2019 NASCAR season after finishing big-time in the black in 2018. In fact, those who wagered $100 on each of his picks last year have $1,750 in profit to show for it.

His biggest wins came when he went against the grain, taking Keselowski at 12-1 to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas in the opening race of the NASCAR playoffs and going with Logano, also 12-1, to take the First Data 500 at Martinsville. He also nailed four of Harvick's nine series victories and three of Busch's nine wins.

That success continued an astonishing run in which Roberts picked nine of the 10 winners in the 2017 NASCAR playoffs. In 2016, he took Denny Hamlin to win the Daytona 500 at 15-1 and took him again at 40-1 at Watkins Glen later that year. Anyone who's following his picks is up huge.

Now, he has analyzed Sunday's 2019 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 lineup from every possible angle and locked in his 2019 NASCAR at Atlanta picks. One shocker: Roberts is fading is Larson, one of the top Vegas favorites at 8-1 NASCAR at Atlanta odds.

Larson has never won a race on a 1.5-mile track, which includes Atlanta. He finished ninth last year in this event, and Roberts has him even further back on his leaderboard for 2019.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Chase Elliott despite his 10-1 odds. The Georgia native has been successful at Atlanta, finishing in the top 10 in all three Cup starts on this track. Roberts believes he can take it to another level Sunday, raising his ceiling. "Expect good things out of Elliott this season, with Atlanta being one of his most sought-after wins," Roberts told SportsLine.

Roberts is also projecting three drivers with 2019 QuikTrip 500 odds of 25-1 or longer make a strong run at the checkered flag. His picks will shock many, but anyone who backs them could be in line for a massive payday.

So which drivers are must-backs in the 2019 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500? And which underdogs shock NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.