2019 Food City 500 DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy NASCAR picks

The 2019 Food City 500 will take place at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, with the green flag dropping at 2 p.m. ET. It's an iconic venue that routinely provides some of the most entertaining racing of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule and this year should be no different. Brothers Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch are living legends at Bristol, with 13 career victories between them. Jimmie Johnson, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano all have multiple Bristol wins under their belt as well.

For Sunday, we can tell you McClure is banking on Kyle Busch at $15,000 on FanDuel and $12,900 on DraftKings.

Busch's seven wins at Bristol are the most of any active driver and puts the 33-year-old just five shy of Darrell Waltrip's record of 12. And he's finished in the top 10 at Bristol Motor Speedway in 15 of his 27 career starts at this track. Busch is running red-hot this season, with top-10 finishes in all seven starts, along with two wins, to put him in first place in the NASCAR standings. You won't want to leave him out of your 2019 Food City 500 DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also involves rostering Kyle Larson ($13,000 on FanDuel, $9,500 on DraftKings), who has six career top-10 finishes at Bristol.

Larson has taken the pole in two of the last four events at Bristol and finished second in the last two stops at the iconic venue. He's also working on a four-race top-10 streak at the East Tennessee track. He's led a total of 489 laps at the steeply-banked oval of just over a half-mile, so he's routinely proven that he runs fast at Bristol.



