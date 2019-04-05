2019 Food City 500 Vegas picks and NASCAR predictions: Fade Kyle Larson, back Aric Almirola at Bristol

The 2019 NASCAR schedule is only seven weeks old, but Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski have already won two races apiece. Not coincidentally, they're among the favorites for another victory when the green flag drops at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday for the 2019 Food City 500, set for a 2 p.m. ET start. The live 2019 Food City 500 odds list Busch as the race favorite at 5-2. Keselowski, Joey Logano and Kyle Larson are each at 8-1 NASCAR at Bristol odds, while Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney are 12-1. Six other drivers, including Hamlin, are fetching 14-1 NASCAR odds to win this week. With such a talented grid, you'll want to see what Micah Roberts, a legendary Vegas bookmaker and pioneer in NASCAR wagering, is saying about the race before making any NASCAR at Bristol picks.

Roberts went with Jimmie Johnson as a hefty 25-1 long shot at the season-opening Advance Auto Parts Clash. The result: Johnson survived a huge crash and went on to win the rain-shortened race as Roberts' followers raked it in. At the TicketGuardian 500 in Phoenix, Roberts nailed Busch at 4-1 odds over the heavily favored Harvick and got an eye-popping eight of the top 10 right. At the Auto Club 400, he had nine of the top 10 correct.

Roberts entered the 2019 NASCAR season after finishing big-time in the black in 2018. Those who wagered $100 on each of his picks last year have $1,750 in profit to show for it. His biggest wins came when he went against the grain, taking Keselowski at 12-1 to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas in the opening race of the NASCAR playoffs and going with Logano, also 12-1, to take the First Data 500 at Martinsville. He also nailed four of Harvick's nine series victories and three of Busch's nine wins. And last year he took Busch at 7-2 odds for this race -- Busch won the pole and cruised to a victory. Anyone who's following his picks is up huge year after year.

We can tell you he's not going with Larson, one of the top race favorites at 8-1. Larson won the Xfinity Series race at Bristol last fall, but his car this season hasn't been up to par with his Ganassi teammate, Busch. This may be a race in which Larson falls back in the crowded banked oval. In fact, Roberts says Larson doesn't even crack the top 10. He's not worth the 8-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

Another shocker: Roberts is backing Aric Almirola, a massive long shot at 20-1 Food City 500 odds. Almirola's best finish on this track was when he took third back in 2014, but he was sixth last year, his first with Stewart-Haas Racing. Strong finishes with this car package may be a tell for another valiant effort at Bristol.

"What makes Almirola a strong contender this week is the performance of his car with this package," Roberts told SportsLine. "He was fourth at Phoenix and ninth at Martinsville. None of his SHR teammates have a top-five finish with this package."

