2019 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy NASCAR picks

There's plenty on the line in NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games for Sunday's 2019 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been home to NASCAR since 1993 and the 1.058-mile oval is sure to provide even more excitement when the green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET. Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch are coming off a 1-2 finish at Kentucky Speedway last week and have three career wins at New Hampshire. Accordingly, they'll be among the most popular choices for NASCAR DFS lineups this week on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Before you make your NASCAR DFS picks, see the strategy and advice at SportsLine from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections in several sports recently, including producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed huge.

At the Quaker State 400, McClure was all over Kyle Busch. The result: Busch went on to finish second in the race, and anybody who rostered him was well their way to a huge day.

Now, he's turned his attention to NASCAR at New Hampshire and locked in his optimal lineups.

For the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, we can tell you McClure is banking on Kevin Harvick at $12,500 on FanDuel and $11,100 on DraftKings. Harvick is the defending Foxwoods Casino Resort 301 champion and anxiously looking for his first win of the season despite sitting in third in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup standings.

Harvick has top-10 finishes at the previous three stops at roughly one-mile tracks on the NASCAR schedule so far this season and owns an outstanding track record at New Hampshire. In addition to his win last year, he's logged two other checkered flags at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and finished in the top five in six of his last eight starts in Loudon.

McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also involves rostering Denny Hamlin ($11,500 on FanDuel, $9,700 on DraftKings), who has three career wins at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Hamlin won the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 two years ago and has 14 career top-10 finishes in 25 starts in Loudon. This season, Hamlin is fifth in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup 2019 standings with wins in the Daytona 500 and O'Reilly Auto Parts 500.

McClure is also targeting a value driver with a strong track record at New Hampshire. He's in prime position to make a stunning run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

