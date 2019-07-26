2019 Gander RV 400 Vegas picks and NASCAR predictions: Fade Kevin Harvick, back Chase Elliott at Pocono

Thirteen different drivers have a NASCAR Cup victory in the 24 races held this year. That number was boosted with shocking first-time winners the last four weeks, with Alex Bowman at 30-1 odds at Chicago, Justin Haley at astronomical 500-1 odds at Daytona, Kurt Busch at 25-1 two weeks ago at Kentucky and Kevin Harvick finally securing a victory last Sunday at New Hampshire. Seven different drivers have won the last seven races. Anyone can win on any given week on the circuit, which continues on with Sunday's 2019 Gander RV 400. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET at Pocono Raceway for the second time this year. Kyle Busch has won three of the last four races at the Pennsylvania track, and he's the strong 5-2 favorite in the latest NASCAR at Pocono odds. Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. are each close behind at 5-1 odds, while Denny Hamlin is next at 10-1. That means there are many drivers with high odds and a real chance at victory. With so many variables in play, you'll want to see the latest NASCAR predictions from handicapper Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before entering any 2019 Gander RV 400 picks of your own.

Those who have wagered $100 on Roberts' picks for each of the 24 NASCAR races in 2019 are already up $1,300. It started with the very first race, as Roberts went with Jimmie Johnson as a hefty 25-1 long shot at the season-opening Advance Auto Parts Clash. The result: Johnson survived a huge crash and went on to win the rain-shortened race as Roberts' followers raked it in. At the TicketGuardian 500, Roberts nailed Busch at 4-1 odds over the heavily favored Harvick, and at Dover he hit Truex Jr. at 8-1. Truex won the race despite starting at the back of the field.

Roberts' leaderboard has been on top of it, too. At the TicketGuardian 500, he nailed an eye-popping eight of the top 10. At the Auto Club 400, he got nine of the top 10 correct.

Those who put down $50 on Roberts' top-four leaderboard picks are up $1,700 on the year, buoyed by Alex Bowman's big win at Chicago at 30-1 odds -- Roberts had the huge underdog in his top four.

Roberts entered the 2019 NASCAR season after finishing big-time in the black in 2018, with $1,750 in profit for $100 players. His biggest wins came when he went against the grain, taking Keselowski at 12-1 to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas in the opening race of the NASCAR playoffs and going with Joey Logano, also 12-1, to take the First Data 500 at Martinsville. He also nailed four of Harvick's nine series victories and three of Busch's nine wins. Anyone who's following his picks is up huge year after year.

Now Roberts has analyzed Sunday's 2019 Gander RV 400 lineup.

One shocker: We can tell you that Roberts is fading Harvick, one of the top favorites with 5-1 NASCAR at Pocono odds. Harvick has finished in the top five at Pocono in 12 of his 37 Cup races on the track, but has yet to take the checkered flag. He finally notched his first victory of the year at New Hampshire last Sunday.

"Wins come in bunches for a few drivers and Harvick is one of them," Roberts told SportsLine. "But he was 22nd in June, ending a six-race run of finishing ninth or better at Pocono. There are other drivers on the track with better odds that are worth backing."

Another surprise: Roberts is high on Chase Elliott, a 16-1 dark horse who finished fourth at Pocono in June and has a history of strong racing at the Pennsylvania track. Roberts says Elliott's car should be top-notch and he has a real chance to compete for the checkered flag here.

"His 10.8 average finish in seven starts at Pocono is second-best among all active drivers," Roberts added. "He also won a 2013 ARCA race there. He'll have a good set-up this weekend that can win."

For the win, Roberts is high on a big underdog that's run well at this track and those similar to Pocono. He's trending upward and Roberts says Sunday could be his day. Anyone who backs this driver could hit it big.

