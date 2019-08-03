2019 Go Bowling at The Glen DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy NASCAR picks

The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series continues on Sunday at Watkins Glen International with the 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen. The 2.45-mile road course features 11 turns and is one of just three road-course races on the NASCAR schedule. It always throws a wrench into the standings, and with just five races remaining until the 2019 NASCAR Playoffs, you can expect non-stop excitement when the green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET. With plenty on the line in NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, entering the optimal NASCAR DFS lineups could mean a huge score. Martin Truex Jr. is a four-time winner on road courses and will be a popular choice from the NASCAR DFS driver pool this weekend, but he's also among the most expensive options available. To find the right balance for your roster, see the NASCAR DFS picks, lineups and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure before you make your own selections.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections in several sports recently, including producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed huge.

At the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, McClure was all over Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin. The result: Harvick went on to win and Hamlin finished second, and anybody who rostered them was well their way to a huge day. Now, McClure turned his attention to NASCAR at Watkins Glen 2019 and locked in his optimal lineups. You can only see them at SportsLine.

For Go Bowling at The Glen 2019, we can tell you McClure is banking on Kyle Busch at $15,000 on FanDuel and $11,600 on DraftKings. Busch is a four-time winner on road courses, and his 19 top-10 finishes at these venues are tied for the most of any active driver. Busch has four wins already this season and is just five points behind Joey Logano in the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings. A strong finish could take him into first place, an incentive worth noting for NASCAR DFS players.

McClure's optimal NASCAR at Watkins Glen DFS strategy also involves rostering Denny Hamlin ($13,000 on FanDuel, $9,400 on DraftKings), who won here in 2016 and sat on the pole last year. Hamlin struggled for years at Watkins Glen after transitioning to Toyota in 2008, finishing 19th or worse six years in a row at one point. However, he's gotten over that hump with the aforementioned win in 2016, a fourth place finish in 2017 and a pole in 2018. Hamlin is coming off a win at Pocono last week, his third of the season, and you'll want to ride the hot hand on Sunday at Watkins Glen.

McClure is also targeting a value driver with a strong track record at Watkins Glen. He's in prime position to make a stunning run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NASCAR DFS tournament lineup for Go Bowling at The Glen? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NASCAR at Watkins Glen.