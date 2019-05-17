2019 NASCAR All-Star Race DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy lineups, picks

The 2019 NASCAR All-Star Race is set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET from Charlotte Motor Speedway. Even though no points are on the line for NASCAR's top drivers, there still is a $1 million first place prize. NASCAR DFS players also have plenty at stake, with FanDuel hosting a $25K Saturday NASCAR Intimidator and DraftKings running a $125K Piston for this 85-lap exhibition race. Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano are among the highest-priced NASCAR DFS options this week, so before making the call on which drivers are worth their price and who might surprise, be sure to see the top NASCAR DFS picks, advice and optimal lineups for the NASCAR All-Star Race 2019 from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections in several sports recently, including producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed huge.

He was all over his NASCAR picks at the Gander RV 400 recently, locking Martin Truex Jr. in his FanDuel and DraftKings lineup. The result: Truex Jr. captured victory at Dover, and anybody who had him in their lineup was well their way to a huge day. Now he's set his sights on NASCAR's All-Star Race.

For the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race on Saturday, we can tell you McClure is banking on Truex Jr. at $12,000 on FanDuel and $9,500 on DraftKings. Truex has owned Charlotte recently, recording a half-dozen top-five finishes in his last seven races at this track, a span than includes two wins. He's still looking for his first career All-Star Race victory, but you can confidently lock him in as one of your top NASCAR DFS picks for Saturday because of his strong track history.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes targeting Denny Hamlin ($10,000 on FanDuel, $8,400 on DraftKings), who won the 2015 All-Star Race at Charlotte. He has eight top-10 finishes in his last nine runs at Charlotte and owns a solid average finish position of 11.08 in 26 career races at this track. Additionally, he's led laps in six of his last eight appearances at Charlotte. With wins at Daytona and Texas under his belt this season, Hamlin should have plenty of confidence.

