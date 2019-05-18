2019 NASCAR All-Star Race picks, predictions: Fade Kyle Busch, back Kevin Harvick at Charlotte

Saturday night's 2019 NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway isn't worth points in the Cup Series title chase. But with $1 million going to the winner, it is annually one of the most intense and exciting races of the season. The race begins at 8 p.m. ET with 19 drivers vying for one very large check. The 2019 NASCAR All-Star Race field includes every winner from 2018 and 2019, plus past All-Star Race and Cup series champions. Kyle Busch, who won this race in 2017 and has three victories this season, is the favorite at 5-1 in the 2019 NASCAR All-Star Race odds. Brad Keselowski, the other driver with three wins in 2019, is one of four drivers at 7-1, along with defending All-Star Race champion Kevin Harvick, series points leader Joey Logano and Chase Elliott. Martin Truex Jr. is right behind them at 8-1. Nobody is racing for any place other than first, so before making your own 2019 NASCAR All-Star Race picks, you'll want to see the latest NASCAR predictions from handicapper Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing.

One driver Roberts likes for NASCAR at Charlotte on Saturday is Harvick, who won this race in 2018 and 2007. Harvick has yet to earn a checkered flag this season, but he's been competitive with the car package being used Saturday.

"Last season's win used almost the same race package with engines producing 550 horsepower like we've seen in five races this season so far," Roberts told SportsLine. "He led the most laps (104) at Kansas last week with a similar package."

A big surprise: Roberts does not have Kyle Busch, the race favorite, in his top five. Busch won this race at 2016 but he's underperformed overall on this track in the past. Roberts likes other drivers at better odds.

"His 2016 All-Star was his first Cup win of any kind at Charlotte, which is surprising because he's had the best car there in at least five points-paying races," Roberts added.

