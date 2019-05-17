2019 NASCAR All-Star Race picks, predictions: Fade Martin Truex Jr., back Jimmie Johnson at Charlotte

The top drivers head to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday night for the 2019 NASCAR All-Star Race, with the green flag dropping at 8 p.m. ET. The race is an 85-lap non-points event broken into four segments, with the winner getting $1 million. Three-time winner Kyle Busch a 5-1 favorite in the latest 2019 NASCAR All-Star Race odds for the 1.5-mile oval. Four other drivers are right behind Busch at 7-1, including series points leader Joey Logano, last week's winner at Kansas in Brad Keselowski, along with Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick. You'll want to see the latest predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before making your own 2019 NASCAR All-Star Race picks.

Those who have wagered $100 on Roberts' picks for the 15 NASCAR races are already up $2,200. It started with the very first race, as Roberts went with Jimmie Johnson as a hefty 25-1 longshot at the season-opening Advance Auto Parts Clash. The result: Johnson survived a huge crash and went on to win the rain-shortened race as Roberts' followers raked it in. At the TicketGuardian 500 in Phoenix in March, Roberts nailed Busch at 4-1 over the heavily favored Harvick, and two weeks ago at Dover he nailed Truex Jr. at 8-1. Truex won the race despite starting at the back of the field.

Roberts entered the 2019 NASCAR season after finishing big-time in the black in 2018. Those who wagered $100 on each of his picks last year have $1,750 in profit to show for it. His biggest wins came when he went against the grain, taking Keselowski at 12-1 to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas in the opening race of the NASCAR playoffs and going with Logano, also 12-1, to take the First Data 500 at Martinsville. He also nailed four of Harvick's nine series victories and three of Busch's nine wins. Anyone who's following his picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field for Saturday night's NASCAR All-Star Race 2019 and revealed his picks. You can see them at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Roberts wants no part of Truex, one of the top drivers on the board at 8-1 NASCAR at Charlotte odds. In fact, Roberts says Truex barely cracks the top 10. Truex has been a beast at Charlotte, finishing in the top five in six of his last seven races on the oval. But he has yet to win an All-Star Race, and his team hasn't yet been successful with the engine package set to be used Saturday.

"The 1.5-mile tracks have been his bread and butter over that time, but this season his two wins came with the 750 horsepower package," Roberts told SportsLine.

Another surprise: Roberts believes the legendary Jimmie Johnson, an 18-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Johnson is the all-time leader in All-Star Race wins, his last in 2013, and the active leader with eight wins at Charlotte. "It's basically Jimmie Johnson Speedway," Roberts said. "He was sixth (Kansas) and fifth (Texas) in his last two starts on 1.5-mile tracks. Hendrick Motorsports looks like they're back."

For the win, Roberts is extremely high on a double-digit underdog with a strong shot at pulling off the upset victory. His top five and the entire leaderboard will shock many, but anyone who backs them could get a massive payday.

So who wins the 2019 NASCAR All-Star Race? And which long shot shocks NASCAR at Charlotte? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard for the 2019 All-Star Race from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.