2019 NASCAR at Atlanta odds, picks, daily fantasy lineups, TV channel, live stream, qualifying results: Aric Almirola wins pole

One week after Denny Hamlin won his second career Daytona 500, NASCAR will make its way up north to Atlanta Motor Speedway for races in all three major series. Despite winning The Great American Race at 10-to-1, Hamlin is listed at 15-to-1 for Sunday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

Last year's winner, Kevin Harvick, is the Vegas favorite at 4-to-1. Kyle Busch, the 2013 winner, comes in behind him at 6-to-1 alongside Joey Logano, who has never won a Cup Series race at Atlanta. Hometown kid Chase Elliott is 10-to-1 while his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson -- a five-time winner at Atlanta -- has 25-to-1 odds to win.

Like last week, Vegas is banking on both Ty Dillon and Michael McDowell to lose the race despite both finishing in the top six. Dillon and McDowell are listed at 500-to-1 for Sunday's race, meaning a $100 bet would earn $50,000.

Aric Almirola will start on the pole at 20-to-1 odds. Behind him will be Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who has value at 100-to-1.

Starting lineup for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Aric Almirola Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Clint Bowyer Denny Hamlin Daniel Suarez Kyle Busch Kyle Larson Kurt Busch Martin Truex Jr. Austin Dillon Jimmie Johnson Michael McDowell Ryan Newman Paul Menard Erik Jones Alex Bowman William Byron Kevin Harvick Brad Keselowski Matt DiBenedetto Ty Dillon Chase Elliott David Ragan Corey LaJoie Ryan Preece Ryan Blaney Joey Logano Daniel Hemric Bubba Wallace Chris Buescher Matt Tifft Ross Chastain Landon Cassill Parker Kligerman Garrett Smithley Cody Ware BJ McLeod

How to watch the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Date : Sunday, Feb. 24

: Sunday, Feb. 24 Start time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV : FOX

: FOX Streaming : fuboTV, FOX Sports Go

: fuboTV, FOX Sports Go Radio: MRN, SiriusXM, NASCAR Radio

MRN, SiriusXM, NASCAR Radio Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway - Hampton, Georgia

Here's a look at odds for each of the three NASCAR National Series races this weekend, starting with Cup. All odds come courtesy of Westgate.

Odds to win the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500

DRIVER ODDS Kevin Harvick 4/1 Kyle Busch 6/1 Joey Logano 6/1 Kyle Larson 8/1 Brad Keselowski 8/1 Martin Truex Jr. 8/1 Chase Elliott 10/1 Clint Bowyer 15/1 Denny Hamlin 15/1 Aric Almirola 20/1 Erik Jones 20/1 Kurt Busch 20/1 Ryan Blaney 20/1 Jimmie Johnson 25/1 Austin Dillon 50/1 Daniel Suarez 60/1 Matt DiBenedetto 60/1 Alex Bowman 80/1 William Byron 80/1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100/1 Paul Menard 100/1 Ryan Newman 100/1 Daniel Hemric 100/1 Ryan Preece 200/1 Chris Buescher 300/1 Bubba Wallace 300/1 Ty Dillon 500/1 Michael McDowell 500/1 Matt Tifft 500/1

Our pick: Kevin Harvick

There's a reason Harvick is the favorite to win and why he costs $12,200 on DraftKings. It's the site of his first career Cup Series win, which came just three races after he took over for the late-Dale Earnhardt in 2001. While the sentimental value serves as motivation, Harvick also dominated this race last year. He led 181 of the 325 laps before taking the checkered flag.

What we saw from Stewart-Haas Racing in qualifying was that they once again have superior cars for this track. Although Harvick didn't get the starting position he may have wanted, he'll still be in top equipment. It's also important to remember that NASCAR's offseason is just 90 days, so we shouldn't expect some sort of season to season drop off from Harvick's success last year.

Not interested in betting the race straight up? DraftKings is offering a $400,000 contest for interested players. Below is our recommended lineup in DraftKings.

Kevin Harvick ($12,200)

Chase Elliott ($9,700)

Ryan Blaney ($8,900)

William Byron ($7,100)

Ryan Preece ($6,400)

Ty Dillon ($5,600)

