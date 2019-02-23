2019 NASCAR at Atlanta odds, picks, daily fantasy lineups, TV channel, live stream, qualifying results: Aric Almirola wins pole

Here's what you need to know for Sunday's race

One week after Denny Hamlin won his second career Daytona 500, NASCAR will make its way up north to Atlanta Motor Speedway for races in all three major series. Despite winning The Great American Race at 10-to-1, Hamlin is listed at 15-to-1 for Sunday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. 

Last year's winner, Kevin Harvick, is the Vegas favorite at 4-to-1. Kyle Busch, the 2013 winner, comes in behind him at 6-to-1 alongside Joey Logano, who has never won a Cup Series race at Atlanta. Hometown kid Chase Elliott is 10-to-1 while his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson -- a five-time winner at Atlanta -- has 25-to-1 odds to win. 

Like last week, Vegas is banking on both Ty Dillon and Michael McDowell to lose the race despite both finishing in the top six. Dillon and McDowell are listed at 500-to-1 for Sunday's race, meaning a $100 bet would earn $50,000. 

Aric Almirola will start on the pole at 20-to-1 odds. Behind him will be Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who has value at 100-to-1. 

Starting lineup for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

  1. Aric Almirola
  2. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  3. Clint Bowyer
  4. Denny Hamlin
  5. Daniel Suarez
  6. Kyle Busch
  7. Kyle Larson
  8. Kurt Busch
  9. Martin Truex Jr.
  10. Austin Dillon
  11. Jimmie Johnson
  12. Michael McDowell
  13. Ryan Newman
  14. Paul Menard
  15. Erik Jones
  16. Alex Bowman
  17. William Byron
  18. Kevin Harvick
  19. Brad Keselowski
  20. Matt DiBenedetto
  21. Ty Dillon
  22. Chase Elliott
  23. David Ragan
  24. Corey LaJoie
  25. Ryan Preece
  26. Ryan Blaney
  27. Joey Logano
  28. Daniel Hemric
  29. Bubba Wallace
  30. Chris Buescher
  31. Matt Tifft
  32. Ross Chastain
  33. Landon Cassill
  34. Parker Kligerman
  35. Garrett Smithley
  36. Cody Ware
  37. BJ McLeod

How to watch the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

  • Date: Sunday, Feb. 24
  • Start time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: FOX
  • StreamingfuboTV, FOX Sports Go
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM, NASCAR Radio
  • Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway - Hampton, Georgia

Here's a look at odds for each of the three NASCAR National Series races this weekend, starting with Cup. All odds come courtesy of Westgate.

Odds to win the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500

DRIVERODDS

Kevin Harvick

4/1

Kyle Busch

6/1

Joey Logano

6/1

Kyle Larson

8/1

Brad Keselowski

8/1

Martin Truex Jr.

8/1

Chase Elliott

10/1

Clint Bowyer

15/1

Denny Hamlin

15/1

Aric Almirola

20/1

Erik Jones

20/1

Kurt Busch

20/1

Ryan Blaney

20/1

Jimmie Johnson

25/1

Austin Dillon

50/1

Daniel Suarez

60/1

Matt DiBenedetto

60/1

Alex Bowman

80/1

William Byron

80/1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

100/1

Paul Menard

100/1

Ryan Newman

100/1

Daniel Hemric

100/1

Ryan Preece

200/1

Chris Buescher

300/1

Bubba Wallace

300/1

Ty Dillon

500/1

Michael McDowell

500/1

Matt Tifft500/1

Our pick: Kevin Harvick

There's a reason Harvick is the favorite to win and why he costs $12,200 on DraftKings. It's the site of his first career Cup Series win, which came just three races after he took over for the late-Dale Earnhardt in 2001. While the sentimental value serves as motivation, Harvick also dominated this race last year. He led 181 of the 325 laps before taking the checkered flag.

What we saw from Stewart-Haas Racing in qualifying was that they once again have superior cars for this track. Although Harvick didn't get the starting position he may have wanted, he'll still be in top equipment. It's also important to remember that NASCAR's offseason is just 90 days, so we shouldn't expect some sort of season to season drop off from Harvick's success last year.

Not interested in betting the race straight up? DraftKings is offering a $400,000 contest for interested players. Below is our recommended lineup in DraftKings. 

  • Kevin Harvick ($12,200)
  • Chase Elliott ($9,700)
  • Ryan Blaney ($8,900)
  • William Byron ($7,100)
  • Ryan Preece ($6,400)
  • Ty Dillon ($5,600)

So who does Vegas believe will win this weekend? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that crushed its NASCAR picks last year. 

