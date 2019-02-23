2019 NASCAR at Atlanta odds, picks, daily fantasy lineups, TV channel, live stream, qualifying results: Aric Almirola wins pole
Here's what you need to know for Sunday's race
One week after Denny Hamlin won his second career Daytona 500, NASCAR will make its way up north to Atlanta Motor Speedway for races in all three major series. Despite winning The Great American Race at 10-to-1, Hamlin is listed at 15-to-1 for Sunday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.
Last year's winner, Kevin Harvick, is the Vegas favorite at 4-to-1. Kyle Busch, the 2013 winner, comes in behind him at 6-to-1 alongside Joey Logano, who has never won a Cup Series race at Atlanta. Hometown kid Chase Elliott is 10-to-1 while his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson -- a five-time winner at Atlanta -- has 25-to-1 odds to win.
Like last week, Vegas is banking on both Ty Dillon and Michael McDowell to lose the race despite both finishing in the top six. Dillon and McDowell are listed at 500-to-1 for Sunday's race, meaning a $100 bet would earn $50,000.
Aric Almirola will start on the pole at 20-to-1 odds. Behind him will be Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who has value at 100-to-1.
Starting lineup for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
- Aric Almirola
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- Clint Bowyer
- Denny Hamlin
- Daniel Suarez
- Kyle Busch
- Kyle Larson
- Kurt Busch
- Martin Truex Jr.
- Austin Dillon
- Jimmie Johnson
- Michael McDowell
- Ryan Newman
- Paul Menard
- Erik Jones
- Alex Bowman
- William Byron
- Kevin Harvick
- Brad Keselowski
- Matt DiBenedetto
- Ty Dillon
- Chase Elliott
- David Ragan
- Corey LaJoie
- Ryan Preece
- Ryan Blaney
- Joey Logano
- Daniel Hemric
- Bubba Wallace
- Chris Buescher
- Matt Tifft
- Ross Chastain
- Landon Cassill
- Parker Kligerman
- Garrett Smithley
- Cody Ware
- BJ McLeod
How to watch the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 24
- Start time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: fuboTV, FOX Sports Go
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM, NASCAR Radio
- Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway - Hampton, Georgia
Here's a look at odds for each of the three NASCAR National Series races this weekend, starting with Cup. All odds come courtesy of Westgate.
Odds to win the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500
|DRIVER
|ODDS
Kevin Harvick
4/1
Kyle Busch
6/1
Joey Logano
6/1
Kyle Larson
8/1
Brad Keselowski
8/1
Martin Truex Jr.
8/1
Chase Elliott
10/1
Clint Bowyer
15/1
Denny Hamlin
15/1
Aric Almirola
20/1
Erik Jones
20/1
Kurt Busch
20/1
Ryan Blaney
20/1
Jimmie Johnson
25/1
Austin Dillon
50/1
Daniel Suarez
60/1
Matt DiBenedetto
60/1
Alex Bowman
80/1
William Byron
80/1
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
100/1
Paul Menard
100/1
Ryan Newman
100/1
Daniel Hemric
100/1
Ryan Preece
200/1
Chris Buescher
300/1
Bubba Wallace
300/1
Ty Dillon
500/1
Michael McDowell
500/1
|Matt Tifft
|500/1
Our pick: Kevin Harvick
There's a reason Harvick is the favorite to win and why he costs $12,200 on DraftKings. It's the site of his first career Cup Series win, which came just three races after he took over for the late-Dale Earnhardt in 2001. While the sentimental value serves as motivation, Harvick also dominated this race last year. He led 181 of the 325 laps before taking the checkered flag.
What we saw from Stewart-Haas Racing in qualifying was that they once again have superior cars for this track. Although Harvick didn't get the starting position he may have wanted, he'll still be in top equipment. It's also important to remember that NASCAR's offseason is just 90 days, so we shouldn't expect some sort of season to season drop off from Harvick's success last year.
Not interested in betting the race straight up? DraftKings is offering a $400,000 contest for interested players. Below is our recommended lineup in DraftKings.
- Kevin Harvick ($12,200)
- Chase Elliott ($9,700)
- Ryan Blaney ($8,900)
- William Byron ($7,100)
- Ryan Preece ($6,400)
- Ty Dillon ($5,600)
