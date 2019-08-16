2019 NASCAR at Bristol odds, picks: Proven model says Kurt Busch surprises at Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

The 2019 NASCAR Playoffs are just three races away, and the drama will be intensified by a trip to Bristol Motor Speedway under the lights on Saturday. The 2019 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race begins at 7:30 p.m. ET and a grueling 500 laps around the heavily-banked, tightly-cornered 0.533-mile oval will determine the winner. Jimmie Johnson is in 18th place in the NASCAR standings and needs to get into the top 16 to make the playoffs, so a third career win at Bristol would be a game-changer. Johnson is at 40-1 in the latest 2019 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race odds. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch (5-2), Kevin Harvick (7-1), Joey Logano (7-1), Martin Truex Jr. (8-1) and Kyle Larson (8-1) are the only drivers listed at 10-1 or shorter in the latest 2019 NASCAR at Bristol odds. Before you make your 2019 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race picks, see the NASCAR at Bristol predictions and projected leaderboard from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to an extremely strong start in NASCAR this year. It correctly predicted Martin Truex Jr.'s victory at the Toyota/Save Mart 350. It also called Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five, and then hit nine of the top 10 drivers last week at the Go Bowling at The Glen. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Martin Truex Jr. in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's huge win in the first race at Pocono.



It also made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at venues like Bristol Motor Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated NASCAR at Bristol 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Bristol 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Kurt Busch, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 20-1 odds. Busch continues to prove himself as a factor at age 40, with 12 top-10 finishes this season and a win at Kentucky. In the latter race, he led 41 laps after starting in fourth place. He's been at the front multiple times, taking second at the Clash at Daytona and Michigan.

His impressive 2019 has moved him to eighth place in the standings, and Bristol has historically been his best venue. In fact, Busch finished second at the Food City 500 earlier this year and has six career wins at the short track, including a victory in the night race a year ago. He has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 Bristol Night Race leaderboard in a hurry.

And a massive shocker: Kyle Larson, one of the top Vegas favorites at 8-1, barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 NASCAR at Bristol Night Race lineup.

Larson hasn't won since the 2017 season when he took four checkered flags and he's had a rough 2019, with just 10 top-10 finishes in 23 starts. He has netted three consecutive top-10 finishes to get back up to 13th in the standings after dropping as low as 21st when he crashed at Talladega back in April. However, Larson finished 19th at the Food City 500 in Bristol Motor Speedway and was 19th or worse in four of his last eight starts there.

The model is also targeting two other drivers with NASCAR at Bristol odds of 20-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race leaderboard, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks this season.

