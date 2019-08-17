2019 NASCAR at Bristol picks, predictions, odds: Fade Kyle Larson, back Ryan Blaney in Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

With only three regular-season races left, Ryan Newman, Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez and Jimmie Johnson likely are battling for two spots in the 2019 NASCAR Cup playoffs. They'll try to make headway Saturday when NASCAR heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for the 2019 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at 7:30 p.m. ET. Only 16 drivers will make the playoffs, and right now Newman and Bowyer hold the last two spots. Suarez is six points back, Johnson 12 points behind. Bookmakers list Kyle Busch -- who has won at Bristol eight times -- as the 5-2 favorite in the 2019 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race odds, followed by Kevin Harvick (7-1), Joey Logano (7-1), Martin Truex Jr. (8-1) and Kyle Larson (8-1). You'll want to see the latest NASCAR at Bristol picks and predictions from handicapper Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before laying any 2019 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race picks of your own.

Those who have wagered $100 on Roberts' picks for each of the 26 NASCAR races in 2019 are already up $1,000. In fact, those who put down $50 on Roberts' top-four leaderboard picks are up $1,900 on the year, buoyed by Alex Bowman's stunning 30-1 win at Chicago and Denny Hamlin taking down Pocono at 10-1.

Roberts started 2019 with a bang, picking 25-1 long shot Jimmie Johnson to win the Advance Auto Parts Clash. At the TicketGuardian 500, Roberts nailed Kyle Busch at 4-1 odds over the favored Harvick, and at Dover he hit Truex at 8-1.

Roberts' top 20 leaderboard has been on fire, too. At the TicketGuardian 500, he called an eye-popping eight of the top 10. At the Auto Club 400, he got nine of the top 10 correct.

Roberts entered the 2019 NASCAR season after finishing big-time in the black in 2018, returning $1,750 to $100 players. His biggest wins came when he went against the grain, taking Brad Keselowski at 12-1 to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas in the opening race of the NASCAR playoffs and going with Joey Logano, also 12-1, to win the First Data 500 at Martinsville. Anyone who's follows Roberts' picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed Saturday night's 2019 NASCAR at Bristol lineup. He's sharing his winner and top-20 leaderboard over at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Roberts is high on Ryan Blaney, an 18-1 shot who won a 2014 Xfinity Series race at Bristol and a 2015 Truck series race there as well. "His next step is winning at Bristol in the Cup Series, and he's been really close lately in his last three races since joining Team Penske last season," Roberts told SportsLine. "He's led at least 100 laps in all three and ended up with a career-best fourth-place in the spring race after leading a race-high 158 laps. He's been at his best with this week's race package, finishing in the top-five in six of the eight races using it."

Another surprise: Roberts wants no part of Larson, one of the Vegas favorites, at 8-1 NACAR at Bristol 2019 odds. "He's run well at Bristol and has won there in the Xfinity Series, but 8-1 odds are absurd for a driver that has only one top-five in the eight races using this week's race package," Roberts added. "He was 19th in the spring race after being runner-up in both races last season. I'm not saying he can't win, I'm saying I would need 20-1 odds before I took a shot with him."

Instead, Roberts is eyeing a long shot with a strong chance of capturing the checkered flag. This driver already has won multiple times at Bristol and had plenty of success at this iconic track. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the NASCAR at Bristol leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.