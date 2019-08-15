2019 NASCAR at Bristol picks, predictions, odds: Fade Martin Truex Jr., back Ryan Blaney in Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

The Busch brothers look to continue their dominance at Bristol Motor Speedway when the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Tennessee on Saturday for the 2019 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race. It's the third-to-last regular-season stop, and the race starts at 7:30 p.m. ET. Kyle Busch has won three of his last four starts at Bristol and a stunning eight times overall at the intense short track. Meanwhile, Kurt Busch won this race last year. Bookmakers list Kyle Busch as the 5-2 favorite in the latest 2019 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race odds, followed by Kevin Harvick (7-1), Joey Logano (7-1), Martin Truex Jr. (8-1) and Kyle Larson (8-1). Harvick pulled away late to win at Michigan International Speedway last week, his second victory in the last four races. You'll want to see the latest 2019 NASCAR at Bristol picks from handicapper Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before laying any Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race predictions of your own.

Those who have wagered $100 on Roberts' picks for each of the 26 NASCAR races in 2019 are already up $1,000. In fact, those who put down $50 on Roberts' top-four leaderboard picks are up $1,900 on the year, buoyed by Alex Bowman's stunning 30-1 win at Chicago and Denny Hamlin taking down Pocono at 10-1.

Roberts started 2019 with a bang, picking 25-1 long shot Jimmie Johnson to win the Advance Auto Parts Clash. At the TicketGuardian 500, Roberts nailed Kyle Busch at 4-1 odds over the favored Harvick, and at Dover he hit Truex at 8-1.

Roberts' top 20 leaderboard has been on fire, too. At the TicketGuardian 500, he called an eye-popping eight of the top 10. At the Auto Club 400, he got nine of the top 10 correct.

Roberts entered the 2019 NASCAR season after finishing big-time in the black in 2018, returning $1,750 to $100 players. His biggest wins came when he went against the grain, taking Brad Keselowski at 12-1 to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas in the opening race of the NASCAR playoffs and going with Joey Logano, also 12-1, to win the First Data 500 at Martinsville. Anyone who's follows Roberts' picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed Saturday night's 2019 NASCAR at Bristol lineup. He's sharing his winner and top-20 leaderboard over at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Roberts is high on Ryan Blaney, an 18-1 shot who won a 2014 Xfinity Series race at Bristol and a 2015 Truck series race there as well. "His next step is winning at Bristol in the Cup Series, and he's been really close lately in his last three races since joining Team Penske last season," Roberts told SportsLine. "He's led at least 100 laps in all three and ended up with a career-best fourth-place in the spring race after leading a race-high 158 laps. He's been at his best with this week's race package, finishing in the top-five in six of the eight races using it."

Another shocker: Roberts is fading Truex, one of the top race favorites at 8-1 NASCAR at Bristol odds 2019. "Bristol hasn't been good to him, with only two top-fives in 27 starts, the last coming in 2012," Roberts said. "His career average finish has been 20.9 and the best finish in his last four starts there has been 17th. He broke through with his first career short-track win this season at Richmond, so maybe Bristol is next. Still, I'll be looking to bet against him in driver vs. driver matchups."

Instead, Roberts is eyeing a long shot with a strong chance of capturing the checkered flag. This driver already has won multiple times at Bristol and had plenty of success at this iconic track. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the NASCAR at Bristol leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.