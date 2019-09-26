2019 NASCAR at Charlotte odds, picks, Playoffs predictions: Model says Joey Logano surprises at Bank of America Roval 400

Last year, iconic Charlotte Motor Speedway was turned into a road course for the first time and now the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will return for a second run this year with the 2019 NASCAR Playoffs well underway. The green flag drops on the 2019 Bank of America Roval 400 at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, and Martin Truex Jr. will be looking to make it three consecutive wins to start the postseason after wins at Las Vegas and Richmond. Road-course racing can often slip up some of the more established drivers in the sport, but Truex has proven he's up for the challenge with four career road-course wins. He is the 11-4 favorite in the latest 2019 Bank of America Roval 400 odds. Kyle Busch is now 24 points behind Truex in third place in the NASCAR standings and he is listed at 5-1 this weekend. But before you make any 2019 Bank of America Roval 400 picks, be sure to check out the NASCAR at Charlotte predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model has crushed its NASCAR picks this year. It correctly predicted Martin Truex Jr.'s victory at the Toyota/Save Mart 350. It also called Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five, and then hit nine of the top 10 drivers last week at the Go Bowling at The Glen. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Martin Truex Jr. in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's huge win in the first race at Pocono.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at venues like Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course are in his blood. Now, his model simulated NASCAR at Charlotte 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Charlotte, we can tell you the model is high on Joey Logano, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 16-1 odds. Logano had wins at Las Vegas and Michigan this season and he lead the standings for a large portion of the season before ending the regular season in fourth.

He currently sits in sixth after a ninth-place finish in the second Las Vegas race and an 11th-place finish in the second run at Richmond last week. However, he does have a road-course win at Watkins Glen to his name and 10 career top-10 finishes at road courses, including a 10th-place finish at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course last year after starting in 15th position.

And a massive shocker: Truex Jr., the Vegas favorite at 11-4, fails to get the job done. There are far better values in a loaded lineup.

Truex is obviously running really well right now and he's got a strong history at road courses, with a win this season at Sonoma and a second-place finish at Watkins Glen under his belt. However, Truex struggled at the Roval last year, finishing 14th after starting in 13th position. And that happened despite the fact that he posted two third-place finishes at Las Vegas and Richmond and led 259 laps in those two races the two weeks prior. Truex's current streak has driven his price down to a point where it's hard to see value.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with NASCAR at Charlotte odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all, including a longshot winner.

2019 Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course odds:

Martin Truex Jr. 11-4
Kyle Busch 5-1
Chase Elliott 8-1
Kyle Larson 8-1
Brad Keselowski 8-1
Denny Hamlin 8-1
Kevin Harvick 14-1
Joey Logano 16-1
Clint Bowyer 20-1
Erik Jones 20-1
Ryan Blaney 20-1
Kurt Busch 20-1
Jimmie Johnson 30-1
Ryan Newman 80-1
William Byron 80-1
Alex Bowman 80-1
Matt DiBenedetto 80-1
Daniel Suarez 80-1

Martin Truex Jr. 11-4

Kyle Busch 5-1

Chase Elliott 8-1

Kyle Larson 8-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Denny Hamlin 8-1

Kevin Harvick 14-1

Joey Logano 16-1

Clint Bowyer 20-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Kurt Busch 20-1

Jimmie Johnson 30-1

Ryan Newman 80-1

William Byron 80-1

Alex Bowman 80-1

Matt DiBenedetto 80-1

Daniel Suarez 80-1