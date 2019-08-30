2019 NASCAR at Darlington picks, predictions, odds: Fade Kyle Larson, back Kevin Harvick in Bojangles' Southern 500

With only two regular-season races left, nine of the 16 spots in the NASCAR Playoffs have been automatically secured by winners, and at least four others will be filled by those who have enough points to qualify. Six drivers can make moves with strong finishes Sunday when NASCAR heads to Darlington Raceway for the 2019 Bojangles' Southern 500 at 6 p.m. ET, where many drivers will incorporate a win-at-all-costs mentality to secure one of the coveted automatic playoff spots. With the uncertainty of motivation among those who are in and those who need to get in, oddsmakers have created a logjam atop the 2019 Bojangles' Southern 500 odds, with Kyle Larson atop the board at 5-1. Six other drivers come in right behind at 6-1 in Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano. You'll want to see the latest NASCAR at Darlington picks and predictions from handicapper Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before laying any 2019 Bojangles' Southern 500 picks of your own.

Those who have wagered $100 on Roberts' winning pick for each of the 28 NASCAR races in 2019 are already up $2,100. In fact, those who put down $50 on Roberts' top-four leaderboard picks are up $2,050 on the year, buoyed by Alex Bowman's stunning 30-1 win at Chicago and with Hamlin taking down Bristol at 12-1.

Roberts started 2019 with a bang, picking 25-1 long shot Jimmie Johnson to win the Advance Auto Parts Clash. At the TicketGuardian 500, Roberts nailed Busch at 4-1 odds over the favored Harvick, and at Dover he hit Truex at 8-1.

Roberts' top 20 leaderboard has been on fire, too. At the TicketGuardian 500, he called an eye-popping eight of the top 10. At the Auto Club 400, he got nine of the top 10 correct.

Roberts entered the 2019 NASCAR season after finishing big-time in the black in 2018, returning $1,750 to $100 players. His biggest wins came when he went against the grain, taking Keselowski at 12-1 to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas in the opening race of the NASCAR playoffs and going with Logano, also 12-1, to win the First Data 500 at Martinsville. Anyone who's followed Roberts' picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed Sunday's 2019 NASCAR at Darlington lineup. He's sharing his winner and top-20 leaderboard over at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Roberts is fading Larson, the race favorite at 5-1 Bojangles' Southern 500 odds. Larson has led the most laps on this track the last two years but has never won at Darlington and Roberts doesn't see it happening this year – he has Larson barely finishing in his top 10.

"He last won a Cup race in 2017 and has never won in any series at Darlington, so how is he the favorite to win this?" Roberts told SportsLine. "There are too many other contenders with higher odds to consider at Darlington this weekend."

Roberts, however, is high on Harvick, one of the Vegas favorites at 6-1 NACAR at Darlington 2019 odds. Harvick won here in 2014, but over the last six races on the track few can match his success, with five top-five finishes. Roberts believes if there's a playoff-qualifier who doesn't need a win but will be in position to win anyway, it's Harvick.

"Harvick had a poor finish in his last start at Bristol (39th) but has won two of the last five and finished in the top seven in all four before Bristol," Roberts added. "He's in top form and ready for the playoffs."

Roberts is also eying a dark horse with double-digit odds who has run well at this track and has raced strong using the car package in play. He's trending upward and Roberts says Sunday could be his day. Anyone who backs this driver could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Bojangles' Southern 500? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the NASCAR at Darlington leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.