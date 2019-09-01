2019 NASCAR at Darlington picks, predictions, odds: Fade Kyle Larson, back Martin Truex Jr. in Bojangles' Southern 500

The race to the NASCAR Playoffs is heating up, with just two races left in the Cup Series regular season. The 16th-and-final spot in the standings has been held by nine different drivers over the last 11 weeks. On Sunday, six drivers could clinch playoff berths on points with a big showing at the Bojangles' Southern 500, which is set for 6 p.m. ET at the historic banked oval of Darlington Raceway. The latest NASCAR at Darlington odds have seven drivers ahead of the pack. According to the 2019 Bojangles' Southern 500 odds, Kyle Larson, who has yet to win a race or secure a playoff spot in 2019, is the Vegas favorite to win at 5-1. From there, six other drivers are at 6-1 odds, including five former winners at Darlington. With so many contenders on the board, and several other legitimate contenders with double-digit odds, you'll want to see the latest NASCAR picks and predictions from handicapper Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before laying any Bojangles' Southern 500 picks of your own.

Those who have wagered $100 on Roberts' winning pick for each of the 28 NASCAR races in 2019 are already up $2,100. In fact, those who put down $50 on Roberts' top-four leaderboard picks are up $2,050 on the year, buoyed by Alex Bowman's stunning 30-1 win at Chicago and with Hamlin taking down Bristol at 12-1.

Roberts started 2019 with a bang, picking 25-1 long shot Jimmie Johnson to win the Advance Auto Parts Clash. At the TicketGuardian 500, Roberts nailed Busch at 4-1 odds over the favored Harvick, and at Dover he hit Truex at 8-1.

Roberts' top 20 leaderboard has been on fire, too. At the TicketGuardian 500, he called an eye-popping eight of the top 10. At the Auto Club 400, he got nine of the top 10 correct.

Roberts entered the 2019 NASCAR season after finishing big-time in the black in 2018, returning $1,750 to $100 players. His biggest wins came when he went against the grain, taking Keselowski at 12-1 to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas in the opening race of the NASCAR playoffs and going with Logano, also 12-1, to win the First Data 500 at Martinsville. Anyone who's followed Roberts' picks is up huge year after year.

We can tell you that Roberts is fading Larson, the race favorite at 5-1 Bojangles' Southern 500 odds. Larson is one of just two drivers with 6-1 or lower odds who has never won on this track, but Roberts notes that Larson hasn't won anywhere since 2017. Roberts says seeing is believing for Larson, and his odds are too low to consider.

"Perhaps the main reason he's favored is the race package with aero ducts and engines featuring 550 horsepower that he's driven to a top-five finish in his last four races," Roberts told SportsLine. "Still, 5-1 odds? No thanks."

Roberts, however, is high on Martin Truex Jr., one of the Vegas favorites at 6-1 NASCAR at Darlington 2019 odds. Truex won here in 2016 and has five top-10 finishes on the course. He's led laps at Darlington in six of his career 13 races.

Roberts notes the car package being used is the one Truex raced to victory at Charlotte in May. Among the favorites on the board, Roberts says Truex is one worth backing.

"He's led laps in his last three Darlington starts and his worst finish in his last four has been 11th," Roberts said. "He won his first race on the famed track in 2017."

