2019 NASCAR at Dover expert picks, Playoffs predictions, odds: Back Brad Keselowski in Drydene 400

The Round of 12 of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begins on Sunday with the 2019 Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway. The Dover race is the first of three in the Round of 12. After the three races (Dover, Talladega and Kansas), the championship contenders will be reduced to eight drivers. Denny Hamlin will start on the pole in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota while Kyle Larson will start second in the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet. Sportsbooks list Larson, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick as the 4-1 co-favorites in the latest 2019 Drydene 400 odds, followed by Chase Elliott (6-1), Hamlin (10-1) and Kyle Busch (10-1). The green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET. With so much at stake and so many drivers capable of winning, check out the 2019 Drydene 400 picks and predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any Drydene 400 picks of your own.

Those who have wagered $100 on Roberts' winning pick for each of the NASCAR races in 2019 are up $1,600. In fact, those who put down $50 on Roberts' top-four leaderboard picks are up $2,850 on the year, buoyed by Alex Bowman's big win at Chicago at 30-1 odds -- Roberts had the huge underdog in his top four. One of his top four picks has won six of the last seven races, including Hamlin (12-1) at Bristol, Erik Jones (16-1) at Darlington and Elliott (8-1) last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway's Roval road course.

Roberts got 2019 off to a blazing start, calling 25-1 long shot Jimmie Johnson's win in the Advance Auto Parts Clash. At the TicketGuardian 500, Roberts nailed Busch at 4-1 over the heavily favored Harvick, and at Dover he won with Truex at 8-1. Truex won despite starting at the back of the field.

Roberts' top 20 leaderboard has been on top of it, too. At the TicketGuardian 500, he nailed an eye-popping eight of the top 10. At the Auto Club 400, he got nine of the top 10 correct.

Roberts entered the 2019 NASCAR season after finishing big-time in the black in 2018. Those who wagered $100 on each of his picks last year saw $1,750 in profit. Anyone who's following his picks is up huge year after year.

Now Roberts has analyzed the field and the odds for Sunday's Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway. He's sharing his winner and top 20 leaderboard over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Roberts is high on Brad Keselowski, the eighth choice in the odds at 16-1.

"His lone Dover win came in 2012, and he has been runner-up twice," Roberts told SportsLine. "He's in the mix to win almost every time he races there and has led laps in nine of his last 11 starts. He's got top-fives in his last two starts using this race package with 750 horsepower."

