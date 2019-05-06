2019 NASCAR at Dover live updates, results: Chase Elliott starts from pole in Monday's Gander RV 400

Follow along for live updates from the Monster Mile

NASCAR is in action at Dover International Speedway on Monday, after rainy conditions postponed the original start time on Sunday. Conditions are clear and sunny as drivers look to punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win. 

Chase Elliott started on the pole alongside Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron. All eyes today are on 11-time Monster Mile winner Jimmie Johnson, who is looking to end a 69-race winless drought at one of his top tracks. 

Follow along for live updates, including highlights of major passes and wrecks from Monday's action.

How to watch the Gander RV 400

  • Date: Monday, May 6
  • Start time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV: FS1
  • StreamingfuboTV, FOX Sports Go
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM, NASCAR Radio

Gander RV 400 live updates

Our Latest Stories