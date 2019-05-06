2019 NASCAR at Dover live updates, results: Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr. win stages
Follow along for live updates from the Monster Mile
NASCAR is in action at Dover International Speedway on Monday, after rainy conditions postponed the original start time on Sunday. Conditions are clear and sunny as drivers look to punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win.
Chase Elliott started on the pole alongside Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron and led 108 laps in Stage 1. However, after a couple of late cautions, Joey Logano was able to take the lead in the final 14 laps and take the green-and-white checkered. The stage win was Logano's fifth of the season, tying him with Kyle Busch for the series lead.
Elliott dominated a good portion of Stage 2 as well, however it was Martin Truex Jr. who capitalized and took the lead from Alex Bowman on the final lap to claim his first stage win of the season. Bowman had taken the lead from Elliott with less than 15 to go before surrendering it to Truex.
Stage 1: Chase Elliott dominates early, Joey Logano finishes strong
Chase Elliott started on the pole on Monday afternoon after weather conditions postponed Sunday's action. Elliott had no problem running faster times than the one posted in qualifying, leading the field early on.
Despite an early scare from Jimmie Johnson and Denny Hamlin, the field stayed green up until the scheduled Lap 40 competition caution. Elliott led every lap before the yellow came out.
The No. 9 had no problem winning the race off pit road and resuming the lead ahead of Kyle Larson and Joey Logano as Stage 1 continued. Larson nearly took the lead on Lap 74 while Elliott battled through lapped traffic, but the No. 42 was unable to make the pass.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. brought out the caution with 15 to go in the stage, after cutting a tire and hitting the wall. Denny Hamlin was able to get back on the lead lap as the free pass beneficiary under yellow.
During the caution, Joey Logano and William Byron beat Elliott off of pit road after opting to take two tires. Logano took the lead on the restart ahead of Brad Keselowski and Byron. Kevin Harvick also worked his way into the top five.
Quin Houff brought out the caution with five laps to go in the stage, cutting a tire and hitting the wall. It was a quickie yellow, allowing some of the cars in the back of the pack to pit however the leaders opted to stay out for a one lap shootout to conclude things.
Logano held off Keselowski on the restart and cruised to his fifth stage win of the season.
Stage 1 results
- Joey Logano
- Brad Keselowski
- Chase Elliott
- Kyle Larson
- Kevin Harvick
- William Byron
- Alex Bowman
- Ryan Blaney
- Erik Jones
- Kyle Busch
Stage 2
After opting to take just two tires at the end of Stage 1, Logano and Byron were the only cars to come down pit road in between stages. This forfeited the lead to Keselowski, ahead of Elliott, for the start of Stage 2.
Keselowski, starting on the outside, held off Elliott for the lead to begin the stage. The No. 2 remained in the lead until green flag stops started with around 60 to go. For a brief few laps, Logano and Byron resurfaced out front, having operated on a different pit sequence. However, once the field cycled through, it was Elliott who reclaimed the top spot.
Elliott then began cruising out front, similarly to the way he controlled Stage 1. His teammate, Alex Bowman trailed in second and made a few attempts at the lead through lapped traffic until he eventually took the lead with less than 20 laps to go.
After passing Elliott, Bowman was instantly tasked with holding off Kevin Harvick and Truex Jr., who battled each other for second place. On the final lap of the stage, Bowman shot up top the top of the track, allowing Truex to complete the pass and come to the line as the stage winner.
Stage 2 results
- Martin Truex Jr.
- Alex Bowman
- Kevin Harvick
- Chase Elliott
- Brad Keselowski
- Kyle Larson
- Ryan Blaney
- Kyle Busch
- Clint Bowyer
- Erik Jones
How to watch the Gander RV 400
- Date: Monday, May 6
- Start time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: fuboTV, FOX Sports Go
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM, NASCAR Radio
Gander RV 400 live updates
