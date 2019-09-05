2019 NASCAR at Indianapolis odds, picks: Model says Denny Hamlin surprises at Brickyard 400

In the 16 seasons that the NASCAR Playoffs have been existence, there's been one constant: Jimmie Johnson. The seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion has made the field in every playoff series the sport has ever put on, but on Sunday at the 2019 Brickyard 400, he'll need a win to extend the streak to 17 seasons. The soon-to-be 44-year-old enters Sunday in 18th position in the standings and the four-time winner at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will hope to harness his experience at the Brickyard to squeak into the postseason as a 50-1 underdog in the latest 2019 Brickyard 400 odds. Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick ranks first and fourth in the standings, respectively, and have combined for three wins in Indianapolis. They're co-favorites at 9-2 in the latest NASCAR at Indianapolis odds. But before you make any 2019 Brickyard 400 picks, be sure to check out the NASCAR at Indianapolis predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model has crushed its NASCAR picks this year. It correctly predicted Martin Truex Jr.'s victory at the Toyota/Save Mart 350. It also called Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five, and then hit nine of the top 10 drivers last week at the Go Bowling at The Glen. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Martin Truex Jr. in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's huge win in the first race at Pocono.



It also made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at venues like Indianapolis Motor Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated NASCAR at Indianapolis 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Indianapolis, we can tell you the model is high on Denny Hamlin, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 18-1 odds. Hamlin has four wins this season and is sitting in a strong position at third in the standings entering Sunday's race.

In addition to the four wins, Hamlin has 13 total top-five finishes and he's led laps in 16 of 25 races so far this season, so he knows how to navigate to the front and he's got the backing of a powerful Joe Gibbs Racing team to link up with other top contenders like Busch and Martin Truex Jr. to pull away when he gets there. Hamlin has excelled at unique venues this season, with wins at Pocono, Bristol and Daytona, so Indianapolis could be another track where he has an edge. Hamlin doesn't have a win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but he does have seven top-10 finishes and he's finished inside the top five here in four of his last five and he's a serious threat this weekend.

And a massive shocker: Joey Logano, one of the Vegas favorites at 6-1, fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in a loaded lineup. Logano is still second in the NASCAR standings, but he's gone five consecutive races without making a top 10, and he hasn't finished inside the top five since Chicagoland Speedway back June 30. Logano hasn't ever won at Indianapolis and finished 13th at the 2018 Brickyard 400 despite starting in fifth position. Logano isn't in great form right now he's a tough buy at 6-1 at a track he doesn't have winning history at.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with NASCAR at Indianapolis odds of 18-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You absolutely need to see who they are before locking in any NASCAR picks.

So who wins the 2019 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 Brickyard 400 leaderboard, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks this season.

Kyle Busch 9-2

Kevin Harvick 9-2

Brad Keselowski 6-1

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Kyle Larson 6-1

Joey Logano 6-1

Denny Hamlin 18-1

Ryan Blaney 18-1

Aric Almirola 18-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Kurt Busch 20-1

Chase Elliott 25-1

Clint Bowyer 25-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 50-1

Jimmie Johnson 50-1

Alex Bowman 50-1