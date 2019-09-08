2019 NASCAR at Indianapolis odds, picks: Model says Kurt Busch surprises at Brickyard 400

The 2019 Brickyard 400 takes place on Sunday at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway and this year it's been moved to September to make it the final race of the regular season before the start of the 2019 NASCAR Playoffs. The green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET on this race, officially known as the 2019 Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard, and the 16-driver field for the postseason will be set at race's end. Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick are co-favorites at 9-2 in the latest 2019 Brickyard 400 odds and Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. are all listed at 6-1. However, it's longshots like veterans Jimmie Johnson (50-1) and Ryan Newman (80-1) who would go from outside the cut to in the postseason that may wind up drawing the most attention this weekend. Of course, that doesn't make them the best bets, which is why you should check out the NASCAR at Indianapolis projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine before you make your 2019 Brickyard 400 picks.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model has crushed its NASCAR picks this year. It correctly predicted Martin Truex Jr.'s victory at the Toyota/Save Mart 350. It also called Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five, and then hit nine of the top 10 drivers last week at the Go Bowling at The Glen. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Martin Truex Jr. in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's huge win in the first race at Pocono.



It also made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at venues like Indianapolis Motor Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated NASCAR at Indianapolis 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Indianapolis, we can tell you the model is high on Kurt Busch, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 20-1 odds. The 41-year-old is into the NASCAR Playoffs 2019 thanks to his 31st career win earlier this season at Kentucky and he's back up to seventh in the standings thanks to top-10 finishes in each of his last two starts.

Busch has 14 top 10s this season he'd love to add a win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to a Hall of Fame resume that includes a win at the 2017 Daytona 500 and a series championship back in 2004. Busch finished sixth at the 2018 Brickyard 400, which was his best finish in Indianapolis since his first career start there back in 2001 when he finished fifth. He seems to have his Chip Ganassi Chevrolet dialed in and he's a solid value play this weekend at the Brickyard.

And a massive shocker: Joey Logano, one of the Vegas favorites at 6-1, fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in a loaded lineup. Logano is still second in the NASCAR standings, but he's gone five consecutive races without making a top 10, and he hasn't finished inside the top five since Chicagoland Speedway back June 30. Logano hasn't ever won at Indianapolis and finished 13th at the 2018 Brickyard 400 despite starting in fifth position. Logano isn't in great form right now he's a tough buy at 6-1 at a track he doesn't have winning history at.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with NASCAR at Indianapolis odds of 18-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You absolutely need to see who they are before locking in any NASCAR picks.

So who wins the 2019 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 Brickyard 400 leaderboard, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks this season.

Kyle Busch 9-2

Kevin Harvick 9-2

Brad Keselowski 6-1

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Kyle Larson 6-1

Joey Logano 6-1

Denny Hamlin 18-1

Ryan Blaney 18-1

Aric Almirola 18-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Kurt Busch 20-1

Chase Elliott 25-1

Clint Bowyer 25-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 50-1

Jimmie Johnson 50-1

Alex Bowman 50-1