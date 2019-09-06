2019 NASCAR at Indianapolis picks, predictions, odds: Fade Martin Truex Jr., back William Bryon in Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard

Only two spots in the NASCAR Playoffs remain up for grabs as the final race of the 2019 NASCAR season, the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard, gears up for Sunday. The green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Four drivers are in line to snag one of the spots through the points standings, while the last spot could go to a first-time winner this season or a second driver through points. With the uncertainty of motivation, oddsmakers have created a logjam atop the Big Machine Vodka 400 odds, with seven drivers at 10-1 odds or lower. Kyle Busch, who leads the points standings and is tied for most wins on the year (4) and has won two of the last four races at the Brickyard, is the rightful favorite at 3-1 NASCAR at Indianapolis odds. Two other drivers are right behind him at 6-1, in Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick, while Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones are next at 8-1. None of those drivers need a win to get into the NASCAR Playoffs, however. Several others drive with higher stakes and offer higher odds. You'll want to see the latest NASCAR at Indianapolis picks and predictions from handicapper Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before laying any 2019 Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard picks of your own.

We can tell you that Roberts is fading Truex, one of the top contenders at 8-1 NASCAR at Indianapolis odds. Truex has struggled at Indy in 14 career starts. That includes taking 40th last year and 33rd in 2017. Roberts doesn't see a massive reversal of fortune on Sunday -- he has Truex finishing outside his top 10.

"Indy has been a place where he's had some awful luck resulting in a 20.9 average finish between 14 starts," Roberts told SportsLine. "His fourth-place in 2015 is his only top-five."

Roberts, however, is high on William Bryon, a huge 40-1 underdog. Bryon could sneak into the NASCAR Playoffs on points with a strong finish, but a win would clinch it, and Roberts says his track record is strong enough to believe he'll be in the mix.

"He was 19th at Indy as a rookie last season, but I like him a lot this week on the basis of how strong he was at Pocono in July when he finished third," Roberts said. That set-up will translate well at Indy. He's also got some nice history on his side such as Hendrick Motorsports winning 10 of the 25 Brickyard 400's."

"He was 19th at Indy as a rookie last season, but I like him a lot this week on the basis of how strong he was at Pocono in July when he finished third," Roberts said. That set-up will translate well at Indy. He's also got some nice history on his side such as Hendrick Motorsports winning 10 of the 25 Brickyard 400's."

