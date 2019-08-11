2019 NASCAR at Michigan picks, predictions, odds: Fade Kyle Busch, back Joey Logano in Consumers Energy 400

The race to the NASCAR Playoffs is heating up, with just four stops left in the Cup Series regular season. Parity has taken over the circuit, with the last nine NASCAR races won by nine different drivers, including three by racers with 25-1 or higher odds. The 16th spot in the standings, the final spot to get a playoff berth, has been held by nine different drivers the last nine weeks. Now the series heads back to Michigan International Speedway at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday for the 2019 Consumers Energy 400, where four drivers have won the last four races. Among the favorites this week are Martin Truex Jr. (7-1) and Kyle Busch (7-1), tied with a series-high four victories this season, along with Kevin Harvick, who ranks third in the playoff standings and is the overall race favorite at 4-1 NASCAR at Michigan odds. Joey Logano, who is No. 2 behind Busch in the standings and won at Michigan in June, is 7-1, while Michigan native Brad Keselowski is 9-2. You'll want to see the latest NASCAR picks and predictions from handicapper Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before laying any 2019 Consumers Energy 400 picks of your own.

Those who have wagered $100 on Roberts' picks for each of the 25 NASCAR races in 2019 are already up $1,100. He hit with Denny Hamlin at 10-1 odds at Pocono two weeks ago.

At the TicketGuardian 500, Roberts nailed Busch at 4-1 odds over the heavily favored Harvick, and at Dover he hit Truex Jr. at 8-1. Truex won the race despite starting at the back of the field.

Roberts' top 20 leaderboard has been on top of it, too. At the TicketGuardian 500, he nailed an eye-popping eight of the top 10. At the Auto Club 400, he got nine of the top 10 correct.

His biggest wins came when he went against the grain, taking Brad Keselowski at 12-1 to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas in the opening race of the NASCAR playoffs and going with Joey Logano, also 12-1, to take the First Data 500 at Martinsville. He also nailed four of Harvick's nine series victories and three of Busch's nine wins.

We can tell you that Roberts is high on Logano, who won here in June and has been a dominant force at Michigan with three victories in only 12 tries. In June, he dominated, leading a whopping 163 laps after earning the pole. In 13 races for Team Penske at Michigan International Speedway, Logano has finished in the top 10 an impressive 12 times.

"Logano has been amazing at this track," Roberts told SportsLine. "His two wins this season both came driving this week's race package."

Another shocker: Roberts is fading Busch, one of the top race favorites at 7-1 NASCAR at Michigan 2019 odds. Busch is tied for the NASCAR lead with four victories this year, but he's on an eight-race drought and his track record at Michigan is lacking compared to his success elsewhere.

"Eight years and 15 Michigan races have passed since he won his only Cup win here in 2011," Roberts said. "He has top-five finishes in his last three starts there, but there are other drivers with higher odds worth backing instead."

