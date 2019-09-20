2019 NASCAR at Richmond picks, Playoffs predictions, odds: Fade Kyle Larson in Federated Auto Parts 400

The 2019 NASCAR Playoffs roll on Saturday night from Richmond Raceway with Kyle Busch favored at a track he loves. The Federated Auto Parts 400 begins at 7:30 p.m. ET. Busch has won six times at Richmond Raceway with 17 Top-5 finishes, and he's won four races this season. Bookmakers list Busch as the 3-1 favorite in the latest 2019 Federated Auto Parts 400 odds, followed by last week's winner Martin Truex Jr. (6-1), Kevin Harvick (6-1), Denny Hamlin (6-1), Joey Logano (7-1), Brad Keselowski (8-1), Chase Elliott (16-1), Erik Jones (16-1), Kyle Larson (14-1) and Clint Bowyer (20-1). With so many contenders on the board, you'll want to see the latest NASCAR at Richmond picks and predictions from handicapper Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2019 Federated Auto Parts 400 picks of your own.

Those who have wagered $100 on Roberts' winning pick for each of the 29 NASCAR races in 2019 are up $1,800. In fact, those who put down $50 on Roberts' top-four leaderboard picks are up $2,350 on the year, buoyed by Alex Bowman's big win at Chicago at 30-1 odds -- Roberts had the huge underdog in his top four. He's hit on five of the last seven races, including Denny Hamlin (12-1) at Bristol and Erik Jones (16-1) at Darlington.

Roberts got 2019 off to a blazing start, calling 25-1 long shot Jimmie Johnson's win in the Advance Auto Parts Clash. At the TicketGuardian 500, Roberts nailed Kyle Busch at 4-1 over the heavily favored Kevin Harvick, and at Dover he won with Martin Truex Jr. at 8-1. Truex won despite starting at the back of the field.

Roberts' top 20 leaderboard has been on top of it, too. At the TicketGuardian 500, he nailed an eye-popping eight of the top 10. At the Auto Club 400, he got nine of the top 10 correct.

Roberts entered the 2019 NASCAR season after finishing big-time in the black in 2018. Those who wagered $100 on each of his picks last year saw $1,750 in profit. Anyone who's following his picks is up huge year after year.

We can tell you Roberts is fading Kyle Larson, saying he finishes outside the Top 10. "He won at Richmond in 2017 and was runner-up in 2016, but in his go-around there in April he got involved in an accident and finished 37th," Roberts told SportsLine. "He's been much better this season with the 550 HP race package. In nine starts using the 750 HP package, he has just one top-five finish (Dover)."

Larson finished eighth last week, due in part to a pit road penalty. He has yet to win this season despite saying "our cars have definitely been good enough to win."

