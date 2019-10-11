2019 NASCAR at Talladega expert picks, Playoffs predictions, odds: Fade Kyle Busch in 1000Bulbs.com 500

The 12 drivers still alive for the 2019 NASCAR Cup Championship continue their championship push on Sunday when they roll into Talladega Superspeedway for the 2019 1000Bulbs.com 500. Sunday's race at NASCAR's longest and fastest track is the second of three Round of 12 races. After the third race -- the Hollywood Casino 400 on Oct. 20 at Kansas Speedway -- four drivers will be eliminated from the playoff chase, leaving a field of eight. Kyle Larson already has guaranteed himself a spot in the Round of Eight with his victory on Sunday in the Drydene 400 at Dover. Sportsbooks list Joey Logano as the 8-1 favorite in the 2019 1000Bulbs.com 500 odds, followed by Chase Elliott and Brad Kesekowski, at 10-1. The green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET. With so much at stake and so many drivers capable of winning, check out the 2019 1000Bulbs.com 500 picks and NASCAR predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing.

Those who have wagered $100 on Roberts' winning pick for each of the NASCAR races in 2019 are up $1,500. In fact, those who put down $50 on Roberts' top-four leaderboard picks are up $2,800 on the year, buoyed by Alex Bowman's big win at Chicago at 30-1 odds -- Roberts had the huge underdog in his top four. One of his top four picks has won six of the last eight races, including Denny Hamlin (12-1) at Bristol, Erik Jones (16-1) at Darlington and Elliott (8-1) at Charlotte Motor Speedway's Roval road course.

Roberts got 2019 off to a blazing start, calling 25-1 long shot Jimmie Johnson's win in the Advance Auto Parts Clash. At the TicketGuardian 500, Roberts nailed Kyle Busch at 4-1 over the heavily favored Kevin Harvick, and at Dover he won with Martin Truex Jr. at 8-1. Truex won despite starting at the back of the field.

Roberts' top 20 leaderboard has been on top of it, too. At the TicketGuardian 500, he nailed an eye-popping eight of the top 10. At the Auto Club 400, he got nine of the top 10 correct.



Roberts entered the 2019 NASCAR season after finishing big-time in the black in 2018. Those who wagered $100 on each of his picks last year saw $1,750 in profit. Anyone who's following his picks is up huge year after year.

Now Roberts has analyzed the field and the odds for Sunday's 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega. He's sharing his winner and top 20 leaderboard only at SportsLine.

We can tell you Roberts is fading Kyle Busch, the co-fifth choice in the 1000Bulbs.com 500 odds, at 14-1. Roberts has Busch ranked 15th on his leaderboard.



"He's a good racer at Talladega and Daytona, but I don't think he likes this particular track during the playoffs as he chases his second Cup title," Roberts told SportsLine. "His lone Talladega win came in 2008. He was 10th in the April race." There are far better values than Busch on the 1000Bulbs.com 500 odds board.

However, Roberts is extremely high on a massive longshot who has been outstanding with this race package. "I don't know the last time I was so excited to bet a longshot as I am this week," Roberts told SportsLine. Anyone who backs this driver could hit it big.



So who wins the 2019 1000Bulbs.com 500? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the NASCAR at Talladega leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.