2019 NASCAR at Talladega odds, picks, Playoffs predictions: Model says Chase Elliott surprises at 1000bulbs.com 500

There are only six races remaining in the 2019 NASCAR Playoffs and on Sunday the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will return to Talladega Superspeedway. The 2.66-mile tri-oval is one of NASCAR's fastest venues and with restrictor-plate rules bunching up fields, it's got the unique possibility of shaking up the standings in a big way. Martin Truex Jr. is the current points leader and he's listed at 6-1 in the latest 2019 1000Bulbs.com 500 odds, but it's Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick who are installed as 9-2 co-favorites. Meanwhile, second-place Denny Hamlin is listed as an 18-1 long shot despite having won a restrictor-plate race to begin the season at the 2019 Daytona 500. But before you make any NASCAR at Talladega predictions, be sure to check out the 2019 1000bulbs.com 500 picks and projected leaderboard from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at venues like Talladega Superspeedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated NASCAR at Talladega 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Talladega, we can tell you the model is high on Chase Elliott, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 25-1 odds. Elliott has enjoyed his second consecutive three-win season but has dropped to No. 11 in the standings and has work to do to make the next cut from 12 drivers to eight after engine failure caused a 38th-place finish at Dover last week.

Luckily, Elliott has a proven restrictor-plate setup, winning the first race at Talladega Superspeedway this season after starting 11th. Elliott also has a third-place finish and a fifth-place finish at Talladega since joining the top circuit in 2016 and he could be a serious factor on Sunday with 25-1 NASCAR at Talladega odds.

And a massive shocker: Joey Logano, one of the Vegas favorites at 6-1, fails to get the job done and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in a loaded lineup. Logano has fallen all the way to ninth in the standings after leading for eight weeks earlier in the year.

He's coming off a 34th-place finish at Dover and his last time out at a superspeedway saw him finish 25th at Daytona. And while Logano has three wins at Talladega, he also has eight finishes of 24th or worse at the famed venue and is a tough buy at 6-1 given his current form.

Kyle Busch 9-2

Kevin Harvick 9-2

Brad Keselowski 6-1

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Kyle Larson 6-1

Joey Logano 6-1

Denny Hamlin 18-1

Ryan Blaney 18-1

Aric Almirola 18-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Kurt Busch 20-1

Chase Elliott 25-1

Clint Bowyer 25-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 50-1

Jimmie Johnson 50-1

Alex Bowman 50-1

Austin Dillon 80-1

Daniel Suarez 80-1