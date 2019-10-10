2019 NASCAR at Talladega odds, picks, Playoffs predictions: Model says Denny Hamlin surprises at 1000bulbs.com 500

The 2019 NASCAR playoffs will get an injection of speed on Sunday when the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway for the 2019 1000bulbs.com 500. The green flag drops at the 2.66-mile tri-oval at 2 p.m. ET and restrictor-plate racing ensures we'll see a blistering pace and tightly-bunched action for some of the most exciting racing of the season. Martin Truex Jr. is the current points leader and he's listed at 6-1 in the latest 2019 1000bulbs.com 500 odds. However, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick are listed as the 9-2 co-favorites with Joey Logano, Kyle Larson and Brad Keselowski all joining Truex at 6-1. But before you make any 2019 1000bulbs.com 500 picks, be sure to check out the NASCAR at Talladega predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model has crushed its NASCAR picks this year. It correctly predicted Martin Truex Jr.'s victory at the Toyota/Save Mart 350. It also called Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five, and then hit nine of the top 10 drivers last week at the Go Bowling at The Glen. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Martin Truex Jr. in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's huge win in the first race at Pocono. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at venues like Talladega Superspeedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated NASCAR at Talladega 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Talladega, we can tell you the model is high on Denny Hamlin, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 18-1 odds. Hamlin is up to second in the standings and trails Truex by just 15 points with six races remaining after a third-place finish last week at Dover and the 35-time winner on NASCAR's top circuit has a proven superspeedway setup after winning the 2019 Daytona 500.

Hamlin crashed and finished 36th in the first race at Talladega this season, but he's got three wins at superspeedways and hasn't finished worse than sixth in his last three starts in the fall series. Hamlin has led at least a lap in 20 of his 27 starts at Talladega, so he knows how to work his way to the front of the superspeedway crowds and that should serve him well on Sunday.

And a massive shocker: Joey Logano, one of the Vegas favorites at 6-1, fails to get the job done and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in a loaded lineup. Logano has fallen all the way to ninth in the standings after leading for eight weeks earlier in the year.

He's coming off a 34th-place finish at Dover and his last time out at a superspeedway saw him finish 25th at Daytona. And while Logano has three wins at Talladega, he also has eight finishes of 24th or worse at the famed venue and is a tough buy at 6-1 given his current form.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with NASCAR at Talladega odds of 18-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs this play could hit it big. You absolutely need to see who they are before locking in any NASCAR picks.

So who wins the 2019 1000bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 1000bulbs.com 500 leaderboard, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks this season.

Kyle Busch 9-2

Kevin Harvick 9-2

Brad Keselowski 6-1

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Kyle Larson 6-1

Joey Logano 6-1

Denny Hamlin 18-1

Ryan Blaney 18-1

Aric Almirola 18-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Kurt Busch 20-1

Chase Elliott 25-1

Clint Bowyer 25-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 50-1

Jimmie Johnson 50-1

Alex Bowman 50-1

Austin Dillon 80-1

Daniel Suarez 80-1