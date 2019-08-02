2019 NASCAR at Watkins Glen picks, predictions: Fade Brad Keselowski, back Clint Bowyer at Go Bowling at The Glen

The 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen takes place on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. The 11-turn track hosted its first NASCAR race in 1957 and has been home to one race annually since 1986. Seven drivers have won this event the last seven years. With the NASCAR Playoffs just a few weeks away, drivers seeking qualification heading into it will be extra motivated. Kyle Busch, tied for the most wins this season with four and the most top-10 finishes with 18, is the 5-2 favorite in the latest 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen odds. Martin Truex Jr., the other four-time winner on the circuit, is 7-2. After that, it's a pile-up of contenders, with six additional drivers at 12-1 or lower, including Denny Hamlin, who won last week at Pocono, and Chase Elliott, the defending champion, who are each 10-1. With so many variables in play and so many drivers with double-digit odds with a real chance to win, you'll want to see the latest NASCAR at Watkins Glen predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before entering any 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen picks of your own.

Those who have wagered $100 on Roberts' picks for each of the 25 NASCAR races in 2019 are already up $1,200. In fact, those who put down $50 on Roberts' top-four leaderboard picks are up $2,000 on the year, buoyed by Alex Bowman's big win at Chicago at 30-1 odds. He hit with Hamlin at 10-1 at Pocono last week.

Roberts got off to a blazing start this year with Jimmie Johnson as a hefty 25-1 long shot at the Advance Auto Parts Clash. The result: Johnson survived a huge crash and went on to win the rain-shortened race as Roberts' followers raked it in. At the TicketGuardian 500, Roberts nailed Busch at 4-1 over the heavily favored Kevin Harvick, and at Dover he hit Truex at 8-1. Truex won the race despite starting at the back of the field.

Roberts' top 20 leaderboard has been on top of it, too. At the TicketGuardian 500, he nailed an eye-popping eight of the top 10. At the Auto Club 400, he got nine of the top 10 correct.

Roberts entered the 2019 NASCAR season after finishing big-time in the black in 2018, with $1,750 in profit for $100 players. His biggest wins came when he went against the grain, taking Brad Keselowski at 12-1 to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas in the opening race of the NASCAR playoffs and going with Joey Logano, also 12-1, to take the First Data 500 at Martinsville. He also nailed four of Harvick's nine series victories and three of Busch's nine wins. Anyone who's following his picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed Sunday's NASCAR at Watkins Glen 2019 lineup. His winning pick and leaderboard are available at SportsLine.

One shocker: We can tell you that Roberts is fading Keselowski, one of the top contenders at 12-1 NASCAR at Watkins Glen odds. In fact, Roberts says Keselowski barely cracks the top 10.

Keselowski has three wins on the season and is firmly in the NASCAR Playoffs. However, his average finish is 11.4 in nine starts at Watkins Glen.

"He's averaged a 19th-place finish in his last four starts overall," Roberts told SportsLine. "There are other drivers with a strong track record, both on this course and overall, worth backing."

Another surprise: Roberts is high on Clint Bowyer, a long shot at 12-1 NASCAR at Watkins Glen odds who still has to play his way into the NASCAR Playoffs.

Watkins Glen may be a prime spot for that win. Bowyer has just one victory on a road course -- at Sonoma in 2012 -- but he's been a contender on them the last two-plus years, finishing third, 11th, third, fifth and second in his last five road races.

"He's been in the hunt for a win in almost all the road races since his Sonoma win in 2012," Roberts said. "His 11 top-five finishes on road courses are tied for the most among active drivers. He still needs that win to get into the playoffs. If he's close at the end, he'll go for it."

Roberts is also high on another driver with double-digit odds who has run well at this track and those similar to Watkins Glen. He's heating up at the perfect time, and Roberts says Sunday could be his day. Anyone who backs this driver could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen leaderboard, all from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.