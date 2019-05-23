2019 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte: TV schedule, times, live stream, past winners

Memorial Day weekend is set to bring us three of the biggest events in motorsports: The Indianapolis 500 in IndyCar, the Coca-Cola 600 in NASCAR and the Monaco Grand Prix in Formula 1.

Green flag on the final leg of the trifecta, the NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte, is set to fly at 6pm ET on Sunday. The 600 mile race is the longest on the schedule and consists of four stages over 400 laps.

Defending Coca-Cola 600 winner Kyle Busch began the week as the favorite to win the race at 3-to-1. Busch's race last year gave him a win at every track on the NASCAR circuit. That is until Charlotte opened up the Roval (road-oval) course in the playoffs, which Busch has yet to win at.

The 2015 Cup Series champion, Busch, leads all active drivers with 1,370 laps led at the track and is second to Jimmie Johnson with 12 top-five finishes. As for Johnson, he has eight wins in the Queen City.

Kevin Harvick will seek his first win of the season at a track where he's won twice in the past. He's currently third in the standings and enters the race off a Kansas race where -- if not for a false alarm on his grill -- he could have very well won. 15 of Harvick's 45 career wins have come on 1.5-mile tracks.

In recent times, it's been Martin Truex Jr. who has dominated at the track. In 2016, Truex led 392 of 400 laps from the pole in route to victory, and he went on to win again at Charlotte in the Fall of 2017. In the past five races at Charlotte,, Truex has led 716 laps which is the most among any driver during that period. As for his teammate Denny Hamlin, he's never won at the track but does have the second-best average finish (12.1) in the field.

If you're looking for a long shot, look no further than the hometown Charlotte kid Austin Dillon. The driver of the No. 3 car has a knack for winning on the biggest stage as his two wins have come at Charlotte and Daytona. Dillon's first career win came here in 2017, when he held out on fuel until the end and led just two laps en route to the checkered flag.

How to watch the 2019 Coca-Cola 600